  • Winzo Launches Short Video Platform Zo TV, Expands to US After Shutting Down Real Money Games in India

Winzo Launches Short Video Platform Zo TV, Expands to US After Shutting Down Real-Money Games in India

Winzo said Indian game developers can use the company’s plug-and-launch distribution model to reach US-based gamers.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 25 August 2025 10:50 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Johan Basberg

Winzo’s move comes amid the Indian government’s blanket ban on real-money games

Highlights
  • Winzo is bringing its entire 100+ e-sports and social games to the US
  • Alongside, the company is also introducing micro dramas via Zo TV
  • Zo TV will reportedly be a subscription-based platform
Winzo, an Indian gaming platform, launched a short video platform on Sunday, just days after shutting down its real-money games amid the Indian government's blanket ban. The company also announced its foray into the US market and said that it will bring Indian gaming innovation to global audiences. Interestingly, Winzo plans to bring its entire catalogue of e-sports and social games to the US, given that the country does not ban real-money games. On the other hand, its short video platform Zo TV will reportedly be a subscription-based offering focused on micro dramas.

Winzo Expands to the US, Pivots to Short Video Format in Domestic Market

Last week, the Government passed The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, bringing a blanket ban to all real-money games that do not qualify as “games of skill,” and are instead labelled as “games of chance.” In the following days, various companies that offered games that violated the Bill began taking them down. Winzo was also among them, and currently, it only offers its free-to-play Ludo app on Google Play.

On Sunday, the company announced two new moves in a press release, likely aimed at offsetting the limitations set by the Indian government. The first was its expansion to the US. Notably, the US expansion comes two years after the company expanded to Brazil. Winzo claims the expansion also paves the way for its Indian game developers to reach “one of the most mature and lucrative gaming markets.” It is offering the developers the same plug-and-launch distribution model that was available in India.

The company also highlighted that it will be bringing its entire catalogue of more than 100 e-sports and social games across 15 languages to the US market. The games are powered by its Live streaming technology, Real-Time Game Engine, AI-powered companion, and AI-driven cybersecurity solutions.

Alongside, Winzo is now also pivoting towards the short video format in the domestic market. The company launched a new platform dubbed Zo TV, which will be focused towards micro dramas. Unlike typical short video platforms such as Instagram's Reel and YouTube's Shorts, Zo TV will only feature first-party content. A Moneycontrol report claims that the platform will be subscription-based.

As per the report, the platform currently offers three shows, which are dubbed from foreign languages. The first few episodes can reportedly be watched for free, while the subsequent episodes are priced at Rs. 2 each.

For the unaware, micro dramas are shorter web series, with an average duration between two to 20 minutes. Micro dramas have been gaining traction in various markets such as China, South Korea, Japan, and the US. According to The New York Times, the market size of the format could reach $10 billion (roughly Rs. 87,400 crore) outside China by 2027.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
