Airtel Restores Service in Several Areas Including Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai After Second Outage in a Week

Airtel customers were able to make calls or send messages in India due to a widespread service disruption for a couple of hours on Sunday.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 August 2025 11:36 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Airtel's latest outage was resolved within a couple of hours

Highlights
  • Airtel was also down in several Indian cities last week
  • Complaints from subscribers peaked at 12pm (noon) on Sunday
  • Airtel said the network outage was a temporary disruption
Airtel restored access to its services in several areas for the second time in a week, when the telecom service provider's (TSP) services were down in Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and a few other cities. User complaints peaked at around 12pm (noon) on Sunday, with over 6,800 subscribers reporting difficulties in making or receiving calls. While the majority of Airtel subscribers in these cities said their devices had no signal, others also complained of being unable to access the internet.

Airtel Witnesses Network Blackout For The Second Time in One Week

Around 12pm (noon) on Sunday, over 6,800 Airtel prepaid and postpaid subscribers reported facing issues while making calls and sending messages on downtime tracking website Downdetector. Several users also took to social media to complain that services were unavailable in Bengaluru. The issue wasn't limited to one city, as Airtel subscribers in other metropolitan cities, like Chennai and Kolkata, also reported service disruptions.

airtel inline Airtel Downdetector

Airtel said that the services will be restored within an hour
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Downdetector

 

According to the downtime tracker website, 50 percent of Airtel prepaid and postpaid customers complained of having no signal, while 32 percent were having trouble accessing mobile internet. On top of this, 18 percent of users complained that there was a “Total Blackout” in these circles.

Replying to one of its customers on X (formerly Twitter), Airtel apologised for the outage and called the issue a “temporary connectivity disruption”. The telco also said that the issue would be resolved within an hour. Airtel users were advised to restart their phones to restore services. The number of complaints on Downdetector dropped by around 2pm on Sunday.

This is the second time that the customers of the second-largest telecom company reported a network outage. On August 18, Airtel postpaid and prepaid customers from across India were unable to make or receive calls. Gadgets 360 also found that several of its team members in New Delhi were unable to send messages to each other.. Several users took to social media to report that they were unable to receive OTPs due to service disruptions, finding it difficult to log in to apps and other web services during the outage.

Further reading: Airtel down, Airtel, Airtel network down, Airtel outage
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
