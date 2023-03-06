Technology News

Snoop Dogg to Launch Web3 Live Streaming Platform ‘Shiller’, Aims to Improve Creator Economy

Described as a ‘live broadcast platform,’ Shiller will combine Web3 elements with livestream content.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 March 2023 14:17 IST
Photo Credit: Shiller/ Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg and London-based tech entrepreneur Sam Jones have co-founded Shiller

Highlights
  • Shiller will be a ‘live broadcast platform’
  • Shiller will be launched in April
  • More Web3 apps are emerging for use on a daily basis

The Web3 sector, which is set to revamp the overall creator economy sphere, has grabbed the attention of Snoop Dogg. The popular rapper has co-founded ‘Shiller,' a live streaming platform powered by Web3. This platform is aimed at enabling the technologically advanced next generation revamp of the creator economy sector. Snoop Dogg, who has established himself as a crypto supporter and NFT collector in recent years, is associating himself with several similar up-and-coming Web3 companies.

Described as a ‘live broadcast platform', Shiller will combine Web3 elements with livestream content. Creators will be able to token-gate their content, share products from commerce sites, and promote popular NFTs.

It will also allow creators to set up video rooms, receive tips and virtual gifts from their audience, as well as develop their own tokens and digital passes which can be featured on the Shiller marketplace.

User-to-user interactions became smoother after Web2, or Internet as we know today — but the reliance on centralised social networking platforms like Facebook and YouTube also picked pace.

With Web3, which largely depends on decentralised blockchain networks, platforms like Shiller are focussing on making creators more independent about owning their content, without the interference of any centralised intermediary like a social networking platform.

Creators would also be able to monitor the monetisation of their content more freely.

Sam Jones, London-based tech entrepreneur is also a co-founder for Shiller alongside Snoop Dogg. “I'm excited to partner with Sam to launch Shiller to the world. This app truly provides a platform for creators to reach their fans in unique ways and monetise their own content. I'm always about engaging my fans directly on my own terms and Shiller is perfect for that,” the hip-hop artist said in a statement.

The platform will be released for use in April.

A number of Web3 apps are now beginning to surface, which let people experiment with digital tokens, NFTs, as well as the metaverse.

Very recently, Jack Dorsey-based encrypted messaging service called Nostr went live on the Apple App Store. This app is built on a decentralised network that allows instant BTC payments as well.

Other popular Web3 apps already available for use include Everledger, a distributed digital global registry, Storj, a decentralised storage solution, as well as Steemit, a social media application.

