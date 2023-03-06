Vivo V27 Pro series was released in India earlier this month. The latest V27 series comprises a base and a pro variant, and succeeds the Vivo V25 series that was introduced last year. The Vivo V27 Pro runs on Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 and is powered by a MediaTek chipset. Featuring 3D curved screens with refresh rates of 120Hz and color-changing rear glass panels, the Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo V27 both sport triple rear cameras. The Vivo V27 Pro went on sale in the country earlier today, while the base model will be available for purchase starting March 23.

Vivo V27 Pro price, offers, availability

Vivo V27 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The most expensive model, with 12GB RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage, costs Rs. 42,999. The phone is available in Magic Blue and Noble Black colour variants.

The company says that users shopping for the Vivo V27 Pro online can avail of a flat discount of Rs. 3,000 on HDFC, ICICI, and Kotak Mahindra bank cards, while those who buy it from select retail stores can avail of cashback offers of up to Rs. 3,500 from ICICI, Kotak Mahindra bank, and HDB Financial services.

Vivo V27 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V27 Pro runs on Android 13 with FunTouch OS 13 on top, and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+(1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

For optics, the Vivo V27 Pro features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766V primary sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. The phone also has a 50-megapixel sensor with autofocus on the front for selfies and video calls.

The device has up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Beidu, Glonass, Galileo, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port are among the connectivity options on this phone. An accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor are among the sensors on board. Is it equipped with a fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Vivo V27 Pro is backed by a 4,600mAh battery, with 66W fast charging that is said to deliver up to 50 percent charge in as little as 19 minutes. The Pro model is 164.1x74.8x7.36mm in size and weighs 182 grams.

