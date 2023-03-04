Technology News

Coinbase Acquires One River Digital Asset Management to Beef Up Services

Coinbase Global last month reported a fourth-quarter loss, as trading volume at the cryptocurrency exchange came under pressure.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 March 2023 00:43 IST
Coinbase Acquires One River Digital Asset Management to Beef Up Services

Coinbase did not disclose the financial details of the deal with ORDAM

Highlights
  • ORDAM will become Coinbase Asset Management, act as a fully-owned unit
  • Eric Peters will continue to serve as chief executive of both units
  • ORDAM is digital asset manager, provides institutional clients exposure

Coinbase has acquired One River Digital Asset Management (ORDAM), the cryptocurrency exchange said on Friday as it aims to beef up services and take advantage of weak valuations of digital asset companies.

The company did not disclose the financial details of the deal, in which ORDAM will become Coinbase Asset Management and operate as a fully-owned unit of Coinbase.

ORDAM is a digital asset manager that provides institutional clients exposure to digital assets through investment products.

Eric Peters will continue to serve as chief executive of Coinbase Asset Management as well as One River Asset Management, the parent company of ORDAM.

"Coinbase and ORDAM share an ethos grounded in prudent risk management, a trait which has enabled both firms to successfully navigate the recent market turmoil," Coinbase said in a blog.

Meanwhile, last month Coinbase Global reported a fourth-quarter loss, as trading volume at the cryptocurrency exchange came under pressure from an industry-wide downturn triggered by a string of high-profile bankruptcies.

The digital assets market suffered from dour sentiment over the last year, but the biggest blow to the sector came from the bankruptcy of Sam Bankman-Fried's major crypto exchange FTX in November.

"In the wake of FTX and other crypto company failures, we have seen increased regulatory scrutiny," Chief Executive Brian Armstrong said on a call with analysts but added the development will ultimately benefit Coinbase. 

Amid the market downturn, trading volume at the crypto exchange plunged to $145 billion (roughly Rs. 12,00,000 crore) in the fourth quarter, compared with $547 billion (roughly Rs. 45,30,665 crore) a year earlier.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

The OnePlus 11 5G was launched at the company's Cloud 11 launch event which also saw the debut of several other devices. We discuss this new handset and all of OnePlus' new hardware on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Coinbase, FTX, ORDAM, cryptocurrency
Snapchat Removes Few Children Off Its Platform Every Month in Britain: Ofcom
Government Could Bring Digital India Act to Stop Online Criminal Activities: Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar
Featured video of the day
Will Mobile Operators Raise Data Prices in India Soon?

Related Stories

Coinbase Acquires One River Digital Asset Management to Beef Up Services
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How You Can Get a Refurbished iPhone 13 for as Low as Rs. 49,099
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked
  3. Infinix Will Reportedly Announce 260W Thunder Charge System on This Date
  4. Nothing's Next Device Could Be a Speaker, Leaked Render Shows Off Design
  5. This User Modded a Samsung Galaxy A32 With a Massive 30,000mAh Battery
  6. Moto G73 5G to Officially Launch in India on This Date: Details
  7. Nothing Phone 2 to Feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Series Processor
  8. Redmi Note 12 4G Price, Design Renders, Other Details Leaked: See Here
  9. MIUI 14 Launched in India for These Xiaomi, Redmi Devices
  10. Redmi Fire TV With Fire OS 7 Will Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Government Could Bring Digital India Act to Stop Online Criminal Activities: Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar
  2. Coinbase Acquires One River Digital Asset Management to Beef Up Services
  3. Snapchat Removes Few Children Off Its Platform Every Month in Britain: Ofcom
  4. Meta Quest Pro, Quest 2 Get Price Cut in Select Regions as Company Faces Drop in Revenue As Reality Labs Unit
  5. Amazon Pay India Faces Penalty of Over Rs. 3.06 Crore by RBI for Non-Compliance
  6. Realme GT Neo 5 SE With 100W Fast Charging Spotted on 3C Database, Key Specifications Leaked
  7. User Mods Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Smartphone With Massive 30,000mAh Battery: Report
  8. Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Could Launch in Second Half of 2023: Report
  9. Poco X5 Pro 5G Rolling Out MIUI Upgrade in India, More Poco Devices to Follow Soon: Details
  10. Lionel Messi Orders 35 Gold iPhone 14 Pro Units for World Cup-Winning Argentina Squad
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.