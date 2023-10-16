Technology News

Dubai Onboards Solana as Blockchain Ecosystem Partner for DMCC Free Economic Zone

Solana will now set up an operating space in DMCC’s crypto centre and initiate collaborations with existing 23,000 firms currently operating from the economic zone.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 October 2023 17:15 IST
Dubai Onboards Solana as Blockchain Ecosystem Partner for DMCC Free Economic Zone

Photo Credit: Solana Foundation

Solana is ecofriendly and is often pitted in competition against Ethereum

Highlights
  • The DMCC economic zone currently houses 23,000 firms
  • Solana has a market valuation of $8 billion
  • Solana Foundation will now set up a presence in the DMCC
Advertisement

Dubai is accelerating efforts to upgrade the infrastructure needed to foster advanced Web3 ecosystem there. Dubai has chosen Solana Foundation to provide the blockchain infrastructure for its free economic zone, called the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC). With this partnership, Dubai aims to help the members of the DMCC develop on blockchain and scale their business. As the G20 nations work on crafting a globally acceptable crypto framework, Europe and parts of the UAE like Abu Dhabi and Dubai have begun initiatives to establish themselves as crypto hubs.

Solana will now set up an operating space in DMCC's crypto centre and initiate collaborations with existing 23,000 firms currently operating from the economic zone, which includes technology partners, exchanges, government entities, investors, incubators, and service providers.

With a market valuation of $8 billion (roughly Rs. 66,622 crore), the DMCC has called Solana one of the most prominent blockchains in the world. The blockchain is said to be ecofriendly and is often pitted in competition against Ethereum in-terms of its useability.

“We will provide complimentary set up and business licensing for Solana ecosystem projects whilst our members can access a world-class blockchain platform and dedicated Solana engineering teams that can take their businesses to new heights,” said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC in an official statement.

The DMCC boasts that its economic zone is offering the largest concentration of crypto, blockchain, and Web3 businesses across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

“We look forward to working with members of the Crypto Centre to onboard them to our chain, as well as introducing our existing ecosystem to DMCC so they can also scale their operations,” said Dan Albert, Executive Director, Solana Foundation, commenting on the development.

In March this year, Dubai released rules around crypto-based activities and services for corporate firms to adhere to. The administration there is charging $27,000 (roughly Rs. 22 lakh) for crypto firms seeking operational permissions.

The world's first hotel, designed after the symbol of Bitcoin, is also being constructed in Dubai professing support for the digital assets industry.

As for Solana, its parent firm Solana Labs is planning to let its users garner awareness and education-oriented content around cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens, and blockchain via a ChatGPT-like plugin.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Dubai, DMCC, Free Economic Zone
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Top Deals on Large Appliances Like ACs, Washing Machines and More This Week on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Related Stories

Dubai Onboards Solana as Blockchain Ecosystem Partner for DMCC Free Economic Zone
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Could Be Unveiled Early Next Year
  2. MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Tipped to Run Faster Than Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  3. Apple Festive Season Sale Goes Live With Up to Rs. 10,000 Discounts
  4. BTC, ETH See Losses Alongside Most Altcoins, Stablecoins See Gains
  5. Vivo Y200 5G to Launch in India on This Date; Design Teased
  6. Realme GT 5 Pro Specifications Tipped, May Run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  7. PVR INOX Passport Monthly Subscription Pass Launched at Rs. 699 for 10 Movies
  8. Everything You Need to Know About Spider-Man 2 Coming to PS5
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top Deals on Popular Smartphones
  10. How WhatsApp Is Making It Easier to Use Its Android App With One Hand
#Latest Stories
  1. Dubai Onboards Solana as Blockchain Ecosystem Partner for DMCC Free Economic Zone
  2. WhatsApp Introduces New Bottom Tab Interface for Users on Android After Months of Beta Testing
  3. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Trailer Promises Vibrant Battles, Complicated Love Triangle, More
  4. Vivo Y200 5G India Launch Date Set for October 23; Colour Options Teased
  5. Ferrari Goes Pro-Crypto, Decides to Accept Bitcoin, ETH, USDC Payments for Its Cars
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Yellow Colour Variant Unveiled in India: Price, Availability
  7. Apple Plans to Launch Refreshed iPad Models With Faster Chips This Week: Reports
  8. iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Models Said to Get Same 3nm A18 Pro Processor Next Year: Analyst
  9. Mortal Kombat 1 Offers First Look at DLC Character Omni-Man’s Fatalities, Coming This November
  10. Apple to Pre-Install Latest Software on iPhone Models Sold via Stores: Mark Gurman
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »