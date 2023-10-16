Amazon's Great Indian Festival started on October 7 for its Prime users in India and was open to other users a day later. Coincidentally, it started at the same time as Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. During the sale, a wide range of products include various large home electronic items like washing machines, air conditioners, and refrigerators. These devices are being offered at lucrative discount rates. Some products are being offered at as much as a 50 percent discount.

Over the sale discounts listed on the e-commerce site, customers can also avail of additional bank offers. These discounts bring the effective price of the item down to an even lower price than that of the original deal price. Amazon offers customers an instant 10 percent discount with SBI debit or credit cards on almost all items. Users also have the choice to opt for an exchange offer on certain products. The exchange offer brings the effective price down to an even lower point when it is applied over the deal price and bank discounts combined. So far, we have covered some amazing deals that you can access on smartphones, tablets, laptops and more. Some of the best offers available during the ongoing sale are large home appliances like washing machines, chimneys, dryers and refrigerators.

The 1.5-ton Carrier air conditioner with an energy rating of 3 stars, best suited for medium-sized rooms, is being offered at Rs. 38,204, down 36 percent from its listed price of Rs. 59,990. With bank offers applied, this AC model can be bought for a price of Rs. 33,204 during the ongoing Amazon sale. The front-loading IFB washing machine with a 10kg capacity and a 5-star energy rating, named the Executive Plus MXC 1014, comes with Wi-Fi connectivity. It is a fully automatic device, available in a Mocha colour option, and is priced 25 percent lower than its marked price of Rs. 62,990 at Rs. 46,990. With the additional bank offers, the washing machine can be bought for as low as Rs. Rs. 41,990.

Here are bank discounts on select home appliances during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.