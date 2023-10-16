Technology News

Top Deals on Large Appliances Like ACs, Washing Machines and More This Week on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Aside from phones, PCs and laptops, there are many home appliances that are offered at discounted rates.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 October 2023 17:15 IST
Top Deals on Large Appliances Like ACs, Washing Machines and More This Week on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Photo Credit: Bosch

Amazon Great Indian Festival is currently ongoing for all Indian users

Highlights
  • Amazon is offering lucrative discounts on multiple electronic items
  • The Great Indian Festival coincides with Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • The Amazon sale started on October 7 for Prime users in India
Advertisement

Amazon's Great Indian Festival started on October 7 for its Prime users in India and was open to other users a day later. Coincidentally, it started at the same time as Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. During the sale, a wide range of products include various large home electronic items like washing machines, air conditioners, and refrigerators. These devices are being offered at lucrative discount rates. Some products are being offered at as much as a 50 percent discount.

Over the sale discounts listed on the e-commerce site, customers can also avail of additional bank offers. These discounts bring the effective price of the item down to an even lower price than that of the original deal price. Amazon offers customers an instant 10 percent discount with SBI debit or credit cards on almost all items. Users also have the choice to opt for an exchange offer on certain products. The exchange offer brings the effective price down to an even lower point when it is applied over the deal price and bank discounts combined. So far, we have covered some amazing deals that you can access on smartphones, tablets, laptops and more. Some of the best offers available during the ongoing sale are large home appliances like washing machines, chimneys, dryers and refrigerators.

The 1.5-ton Carrier air conditioner with an energy rating of 3 stars, best suited for medium-sized rooms, is being offered at Rs. 38,204, down 36 percent from its listed price of Rs. 59,990. With bank offers applied, this AC model can be bought for a price of Rs. 33,204 during the ongoing Amazon sale. The front-loading IFB washing machine with a 10kg capacity and a 5-star energy rating, named the Executive Plus MXC 1014, comes with Wi-Fi connectivity. It is a fully automatic device, available in a Mocha colour option, and is priced 25 percent lower than its marked price of Rs. 62,990 at Rs. 46,990. With the additional bank offers, the washing machine can be bought for as low as Rs. Rs. 41,990.

Here are bank discounts on select home appliances during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Product MRP Deal Price
Daikin 1 Ton 5 Star AC Rs. 55,500 Rs. 39,758
Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Flexicool AC Rs. 59,990 Rs. 33,204
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC Rs. 84,990 Rs. 44,545
IFB ‎EXECUTIVE PLUS MXC 1014 Front Load Washing Machine Rs. 62,990 Rs. 41,990
Faber Hood Zenith 75cm Autoclean Slant Chimney Rs. 36,990 Rs. 23,290
Bosch 9KG Front Load Washer Dryer Rs. 69,990 Rs. 48,400
Bosch 8KG Fully Automatic Condenser Dryer Rs. 44,999 Rs. 42,244
Godrej 180 L 4 Star Turbo Cooling Single Door Refrigerator Rs. 18,990 Rs. 9,290
Samsung 314L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Rs. 44,990 Rs. 37,700

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, Amazon, Daikin, Carrier, LG, IFB, Faber, Bosch, Godrej, Samsung
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Trailer Promises Vibrant Battles, Complicated Love Triangle, More
Dubai Onboards Solana as Blockchain Ecosystem Partner for DMCC Free Economic Zone

Related Stories

Top Deals on Large Appliances Like ACs, Washing Machines and More This Week on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Could Be Unveiled Early Next Year
  2. MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Tipped to Run Faster Than Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  3. Apple Festive Season Sale Goes Live With Up to Rs. 10,000 Discounts
  4. BTC, ETH See Losses Alongside Most Altcoins, Stablecoins See Gains
  5. Vivo Y200 5G to Launch in India on This Date; Design Teased
  6. Realme GT 5 Pro Specifications Tipped, May Run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  7. PVR INOX Passport Monthly Subscription Pass Launched at Rs. 699 for 10 Movies
  8. Everything You Need to Know About Spider-Man 2 Coming to PS5
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top Deals on Popular Smartphones
  10. How WhatsApp Is Making It Easier to Use Its Android App With One Hand
#Latest Stories
  1. Dubai Onboards Solana as Blockchain Ecosystem Partner for DMCC Free Economic Zone
  2. WhatsApp Introduces New Bottom Tab Interface for Users on Android After Months of Beta Testing
  3. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Trailer Promises Vibrant Battles, Complicated Love Triangle, More
  4. Vivo Y200 5G India Launch Date Set for October 23; Colour Options Teased
  5. Ferrari Goes Pro-Crypto, Decides to Accept Bitcoin, ETH, USDC Payments for Its Cars
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Yellow Colour Variant Unveiled in India: Price, Availability
  7. Apple Plans to Launch Refreshed iPad Models With Faster Chips This Week: Reports
  8. iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Models Said to Get Same 3nm A18 Pro Processor Next Year: Analyst
  9. Mortal Kombat 1 Offers First Look at DLC Character Omni-Man’s Fatalities, Coming This November
  10. Apple to Pre-Install Latest Software on iPhone Models Sold via Stores: Mark Gurman
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »