Solana Labs to Soon Let Users Search for Blockchain-Related Info via ChatGPT Plugin: Details

Solana Labs' ChatGPT plugin will also be able to help users check their wallet balances.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 April 2023 16:12 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Amjith S

The ChatGPT plugin by Solana Labs is currently being rolled out to all its users

Highlights
  • The ChatGPT plugin by Solana Labs will let users buy NFTs
  • Solana Labs has posted a test code for the feature on GitHub
  • ChatGPT is an AT bot that was launched in November 2022

Solana Labs, parent of eco-friendly Solana blockchain, is looking to harness the newly emerging ChatGPT AI platform to provide details about the blockchain technology to its users. ChatGPT is an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled bot, that is capable of fetching data around keywords and topics from the world Web. As part of a new functionality that is likely to be introduced by Solana Labs, it will let its users garner awareness and education-oriented content around cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens, and blockchain.

Solana Labs will roll out a ChatGPT plugin, that can also help users check their wallet balances and buy digital collectibles, also known as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The development was confirmed by the official Twitter handle of Solana Labs.

“Developers who want to test this out and launch their own version can dig into the code here,” the developers wrote, sharing a GitHub link.

OpenAI, the AI-focussed private research laboratory that developed ChatGPT will be creating this plugin for Solana Labs.

While the blockchain company is diverting its focus on integrating AI-enabled services, some Solana Labs followers on Twitter schooled the company to prioritise the introduction of more needed features first.

ChatGPT, that was launched on November 30 last year, has recently added a layer of protection in terms of its chat history saving between users and the AI bot.

“We've introduced the ability to turn off chat history in ChatGPT. Conversations that are started when chat history is disabled won't be used to train and improve our models, and won't appear in the history sidebar. These controls, which are rolling out to all users starting today, can be found in ChatGPT's settings and can be changed at any time. We hope this provides an easier way to manage your data than our existing opt-out process. When chat history is disabled, we will retain new conversations for 30 days and review them only when needed to monitor for abuse, before permanently deleting,” the chatbot said in a recent blog.

The ChatGPT plugin by Solana Labs is currently being rolled out and is expected to reach all of its ecosystem members in the coming days.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Solana Labs, Blockchain, ChatGPT
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Japan's Ispace Says Bid to Make First Commercial Moon Landing Failed After Likely Crash

