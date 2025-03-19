Technology News
Google Pixel 9a is available in Iris, Obsidian, Peony, and Porcelain colourways.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 19 March 2025 20:01 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 9a is equipped with a 5,100mAh battery
  • The handset runs on Android 15 and will get seven years of OS updates
  • The Google Pixel 9a is claimed to offer up to 30 hours of battery life
Google Pixel 9a was launched in India and global markets on Wednesday. The company's newest addition to its midrange "a" series is equipped with the same Tensor G4 chip that debuted with the Pixel 9 series last year, and it features a 48-megapixel primary rear camera. The Pixel 9a comes in four colourways. It packs a 5,100mAh battery, which is claimed to offer over 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. The Pixel 9a runs on Android 15, and Google says the handset will receive seven years of OS and security updates.

Google Pixel 9a Price in India, Availability

Google Pixel 9a price in India is set at Rs. 49,999 and the handset will be available in a single 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage model. It comes in Iris, Obsidian, Peony, and Porcelain colour options.

The company says the Pixel 9a will go on sale in India in April via its retail partners, but has yet to provide an exact date when the handset will be available for purchase.

Google Pixel 9a Specifications, Features

The newly unveiled Pixel 9a is a dual SIM (Nano+eSIM) handset that runs on Android 15, and Google says it will receive seven years of OS and security updates. The smartphone sports a 6.3-inch (1.080x2,424 pixels) Actua (pOLED) display with  refresh rate that ranges between 60Hz and 120Hz. The panel has a peak brightness of up to 2,700nits and comes with Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Google has equipped the Pixel 9a with its fourth generation Tensor G4 chip, paired with a Titan M2 security coprocessor. It has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage, that cannot be expanded using an external memory card.

For photos and videos, the Pixel 9a is equipped with a 48-megapixel rear camera with a 1/2-inch sensor, optical image stabilisation, closed-loop autofocus, and an f/1.7 aperture. It supports Super Res Zoom up to 8x. The handset also has a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view and an f/2.2 aperture. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 13-megapixel front facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

Google has added support for several camera related features on the Pixel 9a including Macro Focus, Add Me, Night Sight, Reimagine, Magic Eraser, Best Take, Photo Unblur, and Portrait Light. 

You can record at up to 4K/60fps using the rear camera, and it supports up to 5x digital zoom. The selfie camera supports video recording at 4K/30fps. Video features include Audio Magic Eraser, Macro Focus Video, Cinematic Pan, Slo-mo (240fps), Timelapse Stabilisation, Astrophotography Timelapse, Night Sight Timelapse, Optical Video Stabilisation, Fused Video Stabilisation, and Cinematic Pan Video Stabilisation.

Connectivity options on the Pixel 9a include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, NavIC, and a USB 3.2 Type-C port. It features stereo speakers and two microphones. The handset has an accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, barometer, ambient light sensor, and a proximity.

The Pixel 9a packs a 5,100mAh battery that supports fast charging at 23W when used with Google's 45W power adapter, and 7.5W wireless (Qi) charging. Google says the handset delivers over 30 hours of battery life on a single charge and up to 100 hours when Extreme Battery Saver mode is enabled. There's an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication, along with support for a software based Face Unlock. It measures 154.7x73.3x8.9mm and weighs 185.9g.

Google Pixel 9a

Google Pixel 9a

Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G4
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
Google Pixel 9a, Google Pixel 9a Price in India, Google Pixel 9a Specifications, Google Pixel, Google
David Delima
David Delima
iPhone Without USB Type-C Port May Become Reality as EU Reportedly Gives Green Light to Apple

