South Korea Plans Blockchain-Based Payments for Government Spending

The South Korean government is looking to introduce blockchain-based payments for certain government expenses under a regulatory sandbox, exploring distributed ledger technology (DLT)-based financial infrastructure. The Ministry of Economy and Finance (MOEF) said on Thursday that this pilot project will target a complete rollout by the fourth quarter of 2026. The program is expected to initially launch in Sejong City and will test predefined spending conditions, including limits on timing and usage categories. This ministry has also said that it will begin selecting operators and coordinating with relevant agencies and businesses to finalise its scope.

MOEF Explores Digital Infrastructure for Public Finance

This pilot is expected to move South Korea's deposit-token experiment beyond subsidies and into day-to-day public spending, offering an early test of whether programmable bank-backed money can make government payments more traceable and harder to misuse. If this experiment works, the program may expand to cover other categories of official government spending.

The ministry is also supposed to work with participating institutions to define the scope of the trial. This initiative will largely focus on government operational expenses, which are currently processed through government-issued credit and debit cards managed through post-use reporting.

In a statement by the MOEF, the government body said, “This pilot project utilises blockchain technology to enhance transparency in business expense execution when using deposit tokens by pre-setting available execution times and business sectors. Additionally, it is expected to alleviate the fee burden on small business owners through a payment structure free of intermediaries.”

This initiative aligns with South Korea's broader effort to expand its digital asset ecosystem. Last year, the South Korean government unveiled a plan to allow the issuance of stablecoins, which gave further boost to one of the world's most active digital-asset markets. The core objective was to improve transparency and encourage competition in the crypto sector.

The decision is also followed by South Korea's earlier move to use tokenised deposits for electric vehicle charging infrastructure subsidies, a project that was announced on March 19 with the Environment Ministry and Bank of Korea. At the same time, MOEF has said that it aimed to convert one-quarter of treasury fund execution to digital currency by 2030, suggesting the new operational spending pilot is part of a wider effort to expand tokenised payments in public finance.

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