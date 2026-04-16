The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has said it is consulting on guidance for the country's future crypto rules, the latest step towards a broader framework expected to take effect on October 25, 2027. This proposed guidance supports the FCA's goal for an open, sustainable, and competitive crypto market that is trustworthy for crypto users. FCA has also put out a full consultation text that is available on the FCA website. The feedback window will be closing on June 3, 2026.

Regulator Seeks Industry Input Ahead of New Crypto Rules

The FCA states that crypto firms can start applying for authorisation from September 2026, and the organisation is also providing support to crypto firms on how to apply and to understand how the framework could work in the future. The main objective of the FCA, as per their press release, is to have clarity over market participants, encourage effective competition, provide consumer protection, and have fair, transparent, orderly, and resilient markets.

The feedback that the FCA requires from the crypto firms, as per their press release, is the interpretation of the following regulated cryptoasset activities:

Issuing a qualifying stablecoin Operating trading platforms Dealing and arranging deals in qualifying cryptoassets Safeguarding cryptoassets Staking

FCA has also clarified that “We will measure success through the quality of applications, and by firms submitting applications for the appropriate permission(s).”

The regulatory body further added that “Until the new regime comes into force, crypto is largely unregulated except for financial promotions and financial crime purposes. As with all high-risk investments, people should only put in what they can afford to lose.”

In October 2025, the FCA had intensified its regulatory scrutiny of the crypto sector, issuing hundreds of warnings to unregistered exchanges. The advisories were issued in the midst of a renewed effort to make sure that the country's financial regulations are being followed. The FCA has also targeted exchanges such as Elite Bit Markets, Nexure Gainbit, Plux Crypto, and HTX, and it will pursue legal action against firms that continue to serve UK residents without proper registration.

Overall, the FCA's decision shows that the UK is going for a structured approach towards achieving better regulatory compliance ahead of the 2027 rollout. This process of asking for feedback and offering guidance will ensure that the transition is smooth for both crypto firms and users as well.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.