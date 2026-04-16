Technology News
English Edition

UK FCA Seeks Guidance From Cryptocurrency Firms Ahead of 2027 Crypto Rules Rollout

UK regulator opens consultation to shape future crypto framework.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 April 2026 14:55 IST
UK FCA Seeks Guidance From Cryptocurrency Firms Ahead of 2027 Crypto Rules Rollout

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kanchanara

Consultation process begins to define future crypto regulations

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Firms can apply for authorisation from September 2026
  • Feedback sought on stablecoins, trading, and staking
  • FCA aims to improve transparency and consumer protection
Advertisement

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has said it is consulting on guidance for the country's future crypto rules, the latest step towards a broader framework expected to take effect on October 25, 2027. This proposed guidance supports the FCA's goal for an open, sustainable, and competitive crypto market that is trustworthy for crypto users. FCA has also put out a full consultation text that is available on the FCA website. The feedback window will be closing on June 3, 2026. 

Regulator Seeks Industry Input Ahead of New Crypto Rules

The FCA states that crypto firms can start applying for authorisation from September 2026, and the organisation is also providing support to crypto firms on how to apply and to understand how the framework could work in the future. The main objective of the FCA, as per their press release, is to have clarity over market participants, encourage effective competition, provide consumer protection, and have fair, transparent, orderly, and resilient markets.  

VoltCryptocurrency Discussion
Explore More...

The feedback that the FCA requires from the crypto firms, as per their press release, is the interpretation of the following regulated cryptoasset activities: 

  1. Issuing a qualifying stablecoin 
  2. Operating trading platforms 
  3. Dealing and arranging deals in qualifying cryptoassets
  4. Safeguarding cryptoassets 
  5. Staking

FCA has also clarified that “We will measure success through the quality of applications, and by firms submitting applications for the appropriate permission(s).” 

The regulatory body further added that “Until the new regime comes into force, crypto is largely unregulated except for financial promotions and financial crime purposes. As with all high-risk investments, people should only put in what they can afford to lose.”

In October 2025, the FCA had intensified its regulatory scrutiny of the crypto sector, issuing hundreds of warnings to unregistered exchanges. The advisories were issued in the midst of a renewed effort to make sure that the country's financial regulations are being followed. The FCA has also targeted exchanges such as Elite Bit Markets, Nexure Gainbit, Plux Crypto, and HTX, and it will pursue legal action against firms that continue to serve UK residents without proper registration. 

Overall, the FCA's decision shows that the UK is going for a structured approach towards achieving better regulatory compliance ahead of the 2027 rollout. This process of asking for feedback and offering guidance will ensure that the transition is smooth for both crypto firms and users as well. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, FCA, crypto regulation
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Oppo Find X10 Could Feature 8,000mAh Battery and 200-Megapixel Cameras, Tipster Claims

Related Stories

UK FCA Seeks Guidance From Cryptocurrency Firms Ahead of 2027 Crypto Rules Rollout
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Pad 4 to Launch in India With a 13,380mAh Battery on This Date
  2. Lumio Introduces Vision 9 (2026) and Vision 7 (2026) TVs in India
  3. Adobe's Firefly AI Assistant Can Perform Complex Design Tasks on Your Behalf
  4. YouTuber Demonstrates Flaw That Allows Money to Be Stolen From Locked iPhone
  5. Best Mobiles Under Rs. 40,000 in India
  6. Motorola Hikes Prices of These Tablets in India
  7. Motorola Razr Fold Pre-Order Listing Reveal Launch Date, Pricing, Offers
  8. Researcher Questions Windows Recall Security Again Due to This Reason
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Tap-to-Pay Vulnerability Demonstrated on Video as YouTuber Steals $10,000 From a Locked iPhone
  2. Adobe’s New Firefly AI Assistant Can Perform Complex Design Tasks With Text Prompts
  3. Crimson Desert Has Sold Over 5 Million Copies, Pearl Abyss Confirms
  4. Microsoft's Recall Feature Faces Criticism After TotalRecall Reloaded Tool Regains Access to Data
  5. WhatsApp Working on Business Chat Filtering Feature That Could Offer Tidier Chat List: Report
  6. UK FCA Seeks Guidance From Cryptocurrency Firms Ahead of 2027 Crypto Rules Rollout
  7. Oppo Find X10 Could Feature 8,000mAh Battery and 200-Megapixel Cameras, Tipster Claims
  8. Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know
  9. Motorola Razr Fold Launch Date Seemingly Revealed Along With Price and Offers; Pre-Orders Now Open
  10. PS Plus Game Catalogue Lineup for April Announced: The Crew Motorfest, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »