Technology News
English Edition

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Teases Upcoming NFT-Related Feature: Everything to Know

Telegram recently introduced "Stars," an in-app currency that users can spend on mini-app services and to support creators.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 October 2024 16:27 IST
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Teases Upcoming NFT-Related Feature: Everything to Know

Photo Credit: Reuters

Telegram's Mini Apps marketplace brings Web3 games to users

Highlights
  • Telegram has been taking several pro-Web3 steps in recent months
  • Telegram’s Mini Apps marketplace is hosting games with crypto, NFT elemen
  • The messaging app is likely to continue its experiments with Web3
Advertisement

Telegram has been no stranger to controversy, from the arrest of its CEO, Pavel Durov, in August, to recent policy changes affecting global users. Now, the messaging platform is making headlines again by hinting at an upcoming NFT-focused feature, despite 96 percent of existing NFTs being considered inactive. While the launch timeline remains uncertain, this feature will be tied to Telegram's new "Gifts" service, which allows users to send and receive animated images and personalized messages as celebratory stickers.

How are Gifts Related to NFTs

As per Durov, Telegram will soon deploy the ability to convert limited edition Gifts into NFTs. These digital collectibles will be based on Durov-backed TON blockchain.

“Users will then be able to auction and trade these tokenised gifts outside Telegram, with ownership recorded on the blockchain,” a post on Durov's channel read. In addition, receivers of Gifts on Telegram will be allowed to display them on their profiles as well.

he rollout of this feature, expected "later this year," could position Telegram as the first global messaging app to integrate NFTs into its core functionality. Competing platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram have yet to introduce key features related to virtual assets, leaving their users exposed to the financial risks of Web3's volatility.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are digital collectibles created on blockchain networks. These tokens can be based on a wide range of inspirations, including cartoon characters, music, art, animals, and games. Often, NFTs come with underlying monetary value, rewards, and exclusive privileges for their holders.

It is to be noted that 96 percent of NFTs currently have zero trading volume, low sales, and no activity on social media. A recent report by NFTEvening said that the average lifespan of an NFT is now 1.14 years, which is 2.5 times shorter than the average lifespan of traditional crypto projects.

Telegram's Experiments with Web3

Earlier this year, Telegram launched an in-app store for games known as Mini Apps. Many popular games within the Telegram Mini Apps feature digital assets such as cryptocurrency and NFTs as integral components of their ecosystems.

In late September, Telegram-hosted game Hamster Kombat said that it will be introducing NFT mechanics into its game ecosystem by December 2024.

The messaging app, under Durov's leadership, also recently served as a launchpad for ‘Dogs Coin' -- a memecoin that generated quite the buzz on social media in August this year. Between July and August this year, the Dogs ecosysem had managed to amass over 3.19 million community members. As of Monday, October 7 – Dogs Coin is trading at $0.0007346 (roughly Rs. 0.062), showed CoinGape.

“Telegram Mini Apps is an open platform for businesses to build and deploy crypto-friendly apps and games. It supports integrated crypto and fiat payments (via Google Pay and Apple Pay). TON projects have exclusive access to Telegram ads and can kickstart a performance marketing campaign with Telegram Ads to effectively acquire more users,” the website of the Ton blockchain explains, indicating that Telegram is likely to continue its support for Web3 games, features, and services.

In an official blog post, Telegram said that the animated images and customised messages part of the Gifts feature can be converted into ‘Stars'. Telegram now states that Stars will serve as in-app currency that can be used to buy mini apps services and support creators.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, NFTs, Telegram, Apps, Web3, Crypto
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Apple Releases Depth Pro, an Open Source Monocular Depth Estimation AI Model

Related Stories

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Teases Upcoming NFT-Related Feature: Everything to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple's M4 MacBook Pro and iPad Mini Could Launch on This Date
  2. OnePlus 13 Officially Teased to Get Wireless Charging Support
  3. iOS 18.1 With Apple Intelligence Features to Roll Out on This Date
  4. Vivo X200, Xiaomi 15, Oppo Find X8 Display, Battery, Charging Details Tipped
  5. Urban Smart Buds With On-Case Display Launched in India: See Price
  6. Alogic Clarity Series 4K Monitors Launched in India: See Price
  7. Apple Releases an Open-Source Monocular Depth Estimation AI Model
  8. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Teases Upcoming NFT-Related Feature: Details
  9. iPhone 16 Pro Max Review: Apple's Crown Jewel?
#Latest Stories
  1. MacBook Pro With M4 Unboxing Video Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch: Expected Specifications
  2. Assassin's Creed Mirage Coming to Steam in October, Ubisoft Confirms
  3. Infinix AI Platform With Live Texts, Writing Tools and Visual Look Up Features Introduced
  4. Vivo X200 Series Price Leaked; Vivo X200 Pro Mini Design Revealed Through Alleged Hands-on Video
  5. Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Listed Online; India Launch Timeline Leaked
  6. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Teases Upcoming NFT-Related Feature: Everything to Know
  7. Apple Releases Depth Pro, an Open Source Monocular Depth Estimation AI Model
  8. Urban Smart Buds With ANC, On-Case Display, Up to 48 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched in India
  9. iPhone 17 Air May Feature an Ultra-Thin Display From Novatek: Report
  10. Google Photos’ Gemini AI-Powered Ask Photos Feature Reportedly Rolling Out to Some Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »