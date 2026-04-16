With Oppo all set to wrap up its Find X9 series with the upcoming launch of the Find X9 Ultra and the Find X9s, early leaks about its successor have already begun to surface online. The next-generation lineup is expected to include three models: the Find X10, Find X10 Pro, and Find X10 Pro Max. A tipster has leaked key specifications of the standard Find X10, hinting at continued usage of the flat OLED screen, while the battery could receive a significant upgrade.

Oppo Find X10 Specifications (Anticipated)

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the vanilla Oppo Find X10 could feature a 6.59-inch flat OLED screen with a 1.5K resolution. On the camera front, it is tipped to feature dual 200-megapixel rear cameras, aligning with earlier reports that suggested the entire Find X10 series could debut with high-resolution dual sensors.

The leak also points to a major battery upgrade. As per the tipster, the Oppo Find X10 will pack an 8,000mAh battery. For context, the Oppo Find X9 is equipped with a 7,025mAh silicon-carbon battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Previous reports suggested that the entire Find X10 lineup could be powered by the unannounced 2nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600 chipset. This would be a significant upgrade over last year's Oppo Find X9 series, which were launched with the octa-core 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip.

While leaks hinted at the inclusion of LPDDR6 RAM and UFS 5.0 storage, the same tipster claimed that it could be challenging, as the combination is said to cost “about the same as a chipset. The current Oppo Find X9 series, notably, uses LPDDR5X RAM paired with UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

The Find X10 models are tipped to feature built-in magnets that may allow the handsets to snap onto wireless charging accessories and phone stands.

Meanwhile, the Find X10 Pro may also feature a dual 200-megapixel rear camera setup, including a 200-megapixel primary sensor with a 1/1.3-inch size and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera using a similarly sized 1/1.3-inch sensor. Oppo is also said to be exploring a 1:1 square sensor for the selfie camera, similar to Apple's Centre Stage camera on the iPhone 17 models.