Web3 hacks have recorded losses of over $482 million (roughly Rs. 4,500 crore) in the first quarter of 2026, as per a report published by blockchain security company Hacken. In this period, phishing and social engineering attacks dominated the period, amounting to $306 million (roughly Rs. 2,856 crore) in this quarter. This quarter also saw 44 incidents overall. Q1 2026 also witnessed a single $282 million (roughly Rs. 2,633 crore) hardware wallet scam in January, which was responsible for more than half of this quarter's damage.

Security Report Highlights Ongoing Risks in Crypto Ecosystem

As per the Hacken report, the losses in this quarter are the second lowest since 2023, as last year, Bybit had lost $1.46 billion (roughly Rs. 13,630 crore) in a phishing scam, which is the primary reason for the year-over-year decline. This report highlights that smart contract vulnerability losses surged 213 percent quarter-over-quarter compared to Q1 2025, reaching $86.2 million (roughly Rs. 805 crore) across 28 incidents.

Meanwhile, access control failures amounted to $71.9 million (roughly Rs. 671 crore), which includes the Resolv Labs key compromise that minted 80 million unbacked stablecoin tokens, accounting for $25 million (roughly Rs. 234 crore).

Commenting on this report, CEO & Co-Founder of Hacken, Yev Broshevan, said, “In our most comprehensive security report to date, we bring together perspectives from KuCoin, MEXC, WhiteBIT, Global Ledger, Centrifuge, Bybit, SovereignAI, Allium, C4, M0, and Gray Wolf alongside Hacken's own incident data and audit findings, deep diving into smart contract vulnerabilities, stablecoin security, proof of reserves, compliance demands, and AI implications.

The findings are consistent across every contributor: failures are emerging across code, infrastructure, operations, and human processes simultaneously. No single audit, certification, or tool addresses that. Continuous, layered protection is the only posture that works.”

In another data set by DeFiLlama, crypto hackers stole over $168.6 million (roughly Rs. 1,400 crore) from 34 decentralised finance (DeFi) protocols in the first quarter of 2026, marking a sharp decline compared to the same period last year. Despite the decline, security experts warn that vulnerabilities persist, with attackers continuing to target high-value platforms across the crypto ecosystem.

Overall, this report summarises that the gap between protocols that treat security as a continuous operational discipline and those that treat it as a one-time checkpoint is widening, and this gap is increasing in terms of losses, ratings, and regulatory standing. Lex Fisun, CEO and Сo-Founder, Global Ledger, was quoted in this report saying, “Laundering is fast and cheap, but compliance isn't. The team, tools, and audits — these costs run all the time, whether a hack happens or not. Attackers are simply more efficient. The only way to win the laundering race is to make compliance faster, cheaper, and easier to run in real time.“

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