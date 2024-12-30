With 2024 nearing its end, the year has proven transformative for the crypto industry. From Donald Trump spotlighting cryptocurrencies in the US presidential campaign to Bitcoin's historic surge past $108,000 (roughly Rs. 92 lakh), the Web3 sector celebrated numerous milestones. Industry stakeholders—including founders, developers, and investors—now anticipate 2025 as a pivotal year, particularly regarding regulatory advancements. This year, regions like Hong Kong, Canada, and the US approved crypto ETFs – allowing digital assets to be traded on traditional stock markets. This opened the door for large institutional investors to explore and experiment with cryptocurrencies.

Regulatory Expectations

With President-elect Trump's bold plan to make Bitcoin a reserve asset in the US in 2025, industry stakeholders expect more economies and corporations to view Bitcoin as more than just a cryptocurrency.

In conversation with Gadgets 360, BuyUcoin CEO Shivam Thakral said, “how major economies react to the strategic reserves and whether companies will adopt Bitcoin as part of their treasury management like MicroStrategy – these will become key points for observations and developments in 2025.”

Earlier this month, Microsoft shareholders rejected the idea of adding Bitcoin to the software giant's balance sheet. Meanwhile, high-value companies like Tesla, MicroStrategy, Block, and Galaxy Digital continue to hold BTC in their treasuries. Should Trump move forward with his pro-BTC agenda in January 2025, clearer regulations could prompt more firms to adopt Bitcoin, according to industry insiders.

Additionally, market stakeholders are closely monitoring anticipated changes to accounting standards by the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB). These updates are expected to encourage companies to include Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in their reserves, according to Thakral.

Year of Tokenisation

This year, asset tokenisation garnered significant attention at various industry events. By tokenising an asset, its liquidity can be enhanced. For real-world assets (RWAs) like land, digital representations of physical assets can be created on a blockchain as tokens, each representing a fraction of the underlying entity. This allows the owner of a tokenized property to sell multiple tokens while preserving the asset's physical utility.

“The demand for tokenisation solutions across various sectors has grown this year. In 2025, we see businesses entering the tokenisation landscape looking for for diversification,” said WadzChain founder, Anish Jain.

Earlier, Vikram Subburaj, the CEO of the Giottus crypto exchange had also predicted that tokenising assets is briskly approaching mainstream adoption with more people understanding the concept in the coming times.

Amalgamation of AI and Crypto

Industry insiders are excited to witness evolved trends in 2025. The coming together of Web3 and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is one of the most anticipated industry trends for next year.

“The perfect amalgamation of AI technologies will complement trading strategies and user experience while paying attention to the inclusion of PayFi in the overall streamlining of such activities,” Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget told Gadgets 360.

In 2024, AI tokens made a significant impact on the crypto market. Typically associated with early-stage AI projects, these tokens allow holders to participate in decision-making while serving as the native payment currency for the projects they are linked to.

Chen also notes that as more people enter the Web3 sector, the security infrastructure surrounding blockchain projects is expected to undergo major upgrades next year.

The crypto industry is confident that the current bullish market trajectory will continue in the near future.