As the final week of July commences, the OTT platforms are ready with some of the best watches for this week. There will be romance, comedy, action, drama, and suspense, blended with star-studded performances and some good music. From Netflix, JioHotstar, to Prime Video, multiple platforms will launch new web series and movies for the viewers to binge-watch. Henceforth, to help you pick the top releases, we've curated a list of the top OTT releases for this week. Let's explore:

Top OTT Releases This Week

Mandala Murders

Release Date: July 25th, 2025

July 25th, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Thriller, Mystery

Thriller, Mystery Cast: Vaani Kapoor, Surveen Chawla, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Sammy Jonas Heaney

Set in the mysterious town of Charandaspur, Mandala Murders is a thriller web series, that revolves around detectives Rea Thomson and Vikram Singh, as they uncover the ritualist series of killings. The sequences are gripping, and gets more intense as this detective duo tries to unravel centuries-old secrets of the society.

Rangeen

Release Date: July 25th, 2025

July 25th, 2025 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Vineet Kumar Singh, Rajshri Deshpande, Taaruk Raina, Sheebha Chaddha

Rangeen is an indian drama series that is set to release soon on your digital screens. This series commences with its first season, where the plot will explore the themes of love, relationships, trust, and personal awakening. This series is a perfect blend of emotions and humour and the star cast have delivered remarkable performances.

Sarzameen

Release Date: July 25th, 2025

July 25th, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Drama, Thriller

Drama, Thriller Cast: Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Directed by Kayoze Irani, Sarzameen is a thriller drama that features Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. The plot revolves around an army officer, who will put everything at stake to free Kashmir from Terrorism. The sequences are highly emotional and patriotic. This movie has been produced under the Dharma Productions.

Saunkan Saunkanay 2

Release Date: July 25th, 2025

July 25th, 2025 OTT Platform: Zee 5

Zee 5 Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Cast: Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta, Nimrat Khaira

Sequel to the movie Saunkan Saukanay, that released in the year 2022, this is a punjabi comedy movie starring Ami Virk, Sargun Mehta, and Nimrat Khaira in the prominent roles. The plot follows Nirmal Singh, whose life is already chaotic with two wives, is now approched by his mother, as she tries to introduce a third wife, an Italian woman. This time, the comedy and humor will be higher.

Ronth

Release Date: July 22nd, 2025

July 22nd, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Thriller, Suspense

Thriller, Suspense Cast: Roshan Mathew, Dileesh Pothan, Sudhi Koppa, Lakshmi Menon, Krish Kurup

Directed by Shahi Kabir, Ronth is a thriller movie that revolves around two police officers, who have been designated to lead the night patrols together. As the night intenses, the duo find themselves trapped into unusual situations, where trusting each other, is the only option left. One officer, who is a senior one, has to confront his inner demons, while, the other is a young fearless, who soon, begins to navigate the holes in the system.

Happy Gilmore 2

Release Date: July 25th, 2025

July 25th, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Comedy

Comedy Cast: Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Margarate

This Adam Sandler starrer, is an American sports comedy movie that is set to release soon on your digital screens. Happy will return back and reunite with old rivals and familiar faces as he joins back the sports, to fund his daughter's ballet tuition. There will be face offs, some new faces, and a blend of comedy and humor. Streaming soon.

Trigger

Release Date: July 24th, 2025

July 24th, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Thriller

Thriller Cast: Kim Nam-Gil, Kim Young-Kwang, Park Hoon

Trigger is a Korean action thriller series that revolves around two men, who are set on a quest to solve the mystery of the evolution of fire arms in South Korea. This gun-free country suddenly is impacted by a sudden availability of illegal guns and weapons. Hence, these two men, will put everything at stake to find the unknown source.

The Sandman: Season 2 Volume 2

Release Date: July 24th, 2025

July 24th, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Fantasy

Fantasy Cast: Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Charles Dance

The Sandman Season 2 has finally hit your screens with its last and final season. The series will commence right from the lord of dreams, Morpheus, who navigates his imprisonment, and how chaotic his dreams have been. This season, he will walk through to restore his realm, and will be confronted with new challenges.

