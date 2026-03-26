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OTT Releases This Week (Mar 23 - Mar 29): Mardaani 3, O Romeo, Kaattaan, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, and More

The OTT platforms are ready to set your screens on fire with anticipated movies and series like Mardaani 3, Something Very Bad Is Going to happen, Kaattan, and more.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 March 2026 08:00 IST
OTT Releases This Week (Mar 23 - Mar 29): Mardaani 3, O Romeo, Kaattaan, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, and More

Top OTT Releases of the Week (Mar 23rd - Mar 29th)

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Highlights
  • The new set of movies and web series is ready to hit the screens
  • Top releases include Mardaani 3, Pretty Lethal, Kaattaan, and more
  • Streaming platforms include Prime Video, Netflix, JioCinema, Zee5, etc.
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As March draws to a close, the OTT platforms are ready to drop some of the top entertainment watches of the week. From perfectly timed twists to binge-worthy romances, the fresh releases come from different genres and stories. This week comes with promising releases like Rani Mukherji's Mardaani 3, Vijay Sethupathi starrer Kaattaan, and many more that will be available to stream on Platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, etc. So, get ready to grab that bucket of popcorn, as we curate your next obsession now.

Top OTT Releases of the Week

Mardaani 3

Release Date: March 27th, 2026
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Thriller, Crime
Cast: Rani Mukherjee, Janki Bodiwala, Mallika Prasad, Prajesh Kashyap

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Mardaani 3 is a crime thriller film that revolves around SSP Shivani (Played by Rani Mukherjee), who embarks on an investigation after two girls go missing in Bulandshahr. However, as she digs deeper, she learns that over 90 girls have gone missing in the past three months. Only then is she confronted by a ruthless child trafficker and a Mafia named Amma. The film then explores her investigation, where she encounters system corruption, tainted evidence, and even her suspension.

O Romeo

Release Date: March 27th, 2026
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Genre: Action, Thriller
Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, Nana Patekar, Vijay Varma

This is an intense action-thriller Shahid Kapoor starrer, that centres around a hitman who works for an intelligence officer. However, his life takes a turn when he is assigned a task to kill four people who murdered the husband of Afsha (Played by Tripti Dimri). Now, he must navigate his way through to let Afsha seek her revenge, while destroying his alliance with the latter group. The sequences are packed with action and thrill at the same time.

Kaattaan

Release Date: March 27th, 2026
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Mystery, Thriller
Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Milind Soman, Sudev Nair, VJ Parvathy

Directed by M. Manikandan, Kaattaan is an upcoming rural mystery thriller series that centres around a small, local police station in Tamil Nadu, which is on the verge of closure due to a lack of crime in the area. However, the plot will take a dark turn when a severed human head is identified in the hills. The team will then embark on a quest to find the remaining body and identify the victim. As the police delve deeper, the victim will be discovered as Muthu (Played by Vijay Sethupathi), whose different shades of personality will be revealed by the locals. From some believing him to be a savior, to some describing him as a ruthless monster, the perceptions will portray different dynamics of his personality.

Maya Bimbum

Release Date: March 27th, 2026
OTT Platform: SunNXT
Genre: Romance, Drama
Cast: Akash Natranjan, Janaki, Rajesh, Arun Kumar

This is a romance-drama film that revolves around a medical student who resides with his friends and spends his hours discussing women and relationships. However, things turn upside down when he falls for a woman, and eventually mistakes love for lust. The ongoing confusion and misunderstanding between the two create chaos. The film then explores the themes of romance, relationships, and trust.

Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani

Release Date: March 26th, 2026
OTT Platform: ETv Win
Genre: Crime, Comedy
Cast: Raj Tirandasu, Sivaji, Laya, Raghu Babu, Mohammad Ali

This is a Telugu crime-comedy drama film that revolves around a sincere Oancahayat Secretary, whose life turns upside down when a local subinspector's body is found at his home. The film then takes on the electrifying journey where the secretary's family decides to dispose of the body to save themselves from being framed for murder. The situation then turns chaotic and exposes unexpected twists.

Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special

Release Date: March 24th, 2026
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Documentary
Cast: Miley Cyrus, Alex Cooper, Selena Gomez, Billy Ray Cyrus

This light-hearted show will revolve around Miley Cyrus, engaging in a deep interview with Alex Cooper, where she will be seen discussing the emergence of the character back in the year 2006. Furthermore, this show will dive into the behind-the-scenes from the time and take the viewers on a nostalgic journey as Miley Cyrus revisits the sets, especially her home and the closet. The show also explores the legacy of her popular soundtracks and music compositions. Also, the show features some Co-actors from the past, and this reunion will definitely hit the right chords for the viewers.

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen

Release Date: March 26th, 2026
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Psychological Horror
Cast: Camila Morrone, Adam DiMarco, Mason McDonald

Created by Halye Z. Boston, Something Very Bad is Going to Happen is a TV mini-series that follows a couple who travel for their dream wedding to the vacation home owned by Nicky's parents. However, soon her dreamy wedding week turns into a nightmare when she is confronted by disturbing and unnatural behaviour from her future in-laws. The plot then turns nerve-wrenching as sequences begin to trigger a catastrophe. The series consists of eight episodes.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Release Date: March 24th, 2026
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Action, Fantasy, Thriller
Cast: Charlie Cox, Margarita Leveiva, Genneya Wolton

Based on the Marvel Comics, Daredevil returns for season 2, which is more intense and dark this time. This season will revolve around Matt Murdock, aka. Daredevil (Played by Charlie Cox) embarks on a mission to save New York City from criminal authorities and rules. As he delves deeper into the game, he will uncover dark secrets and will encounter unexpected skills.

Pretty Lethal

Release Date: March 25th, 2026
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Genre: Action, Thriller
Cast: Maddie Ziegler, Lana Condor, Uma Thurman

Pretty Lethal is an action-thriller film that centres around a group of elite ballet dancers who travel to Budapest for their competition. However, things turn intensely against them when their bus breaks down, and they are asked to take refuge in a Hungarian building. That's when a group of gangsters target the dancers and end up murdering one of them. The film then explores their survival and how this group uses their dancing techniques to fight against the criminals.

Other OTT Releases:

Ready or Not JioHotstar March 23rd, 2026
Title Streaming Platform Release Date
Karna Zee 5 March 23rd, 2026
Mooguthi Malli SunNXT March 23rd, 2026
The Door JioHotstar March 24th, 2026
The Comeback JioHotstar March 24th, 2026
Kountry Watne Nostalgia Amazon Prime Video March 24th, 2026
Bait Amazon Prime Video March 25th, 2026
Sabdham Zee 5 March 25th, 2026
Panchhi 2 Chaupal March 25th, 2026
BTS: The Return Netflix March 27th, 2026

 

 

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Further reading: Mardaani 3, Kaattaan, Maya Bimbam, ott platform
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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OTT Releases This Week (Mar 23 - Mar 29): Mardaani 3, O Romeo, Kaattaan, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, and More
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