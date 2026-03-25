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iQOO Neo 11 Pro, Neo 11 Pro+ Tipped to Feature 2K Screen and 8,000mAh+ Battery

iQOO Neo 11 Pro and Neo Pro+ are expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Elite and Dimensity 9500 chipsets, respectively.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 March 2026 14:25 IST
iQOO Neo 11 Pro, Neo 11 Pro+ Tipped to Feature 2K Screen and 8,000mAh+ Battery

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Neo 11 (pictured) carries a 7,500mAh battery

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Highlights
  • Two new iQOO Neo 11 models may be in testing
  • Phones may include metal frames and ultrasonic sensors
  • New models could target upper midrange performance users
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iQOO Neo 11 was introduced in China in October 2025. The handset packs a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a 7,500mAh battery. A new leak suggests iQOO could be working on multiple mid-to-high-end smartphones, speculated to be the iQOO Neo 11 Pro and Neo 11 Pro+, with a strong focus on display and performance. Early details hint at high-resolution screens, larger batteries, and near-flagship hardware, though the company has not confirmed anything yet.

iQOO Neo 11 Pro Leak Suggests Premium Display and Performance Focus

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), two devices are currently being tested, and they could be the iQOO Neo 11 Pro and Neo 11 Pro+, although the final names are still unclear. Both are said to feature 6.83-inch 2K LTPS flat displays with very high refresh rates. The tipster adds that a 2K panel at this price point could be a key highlight.

The leak also suggests that the rumoured iQOO Neo 11 Pro and Neo 11 Pro+ may have metal frames and 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensors for security. They may pack silicon batteries starting in the 8,000mAh range, which hints at an improved battery life over the standard Neo 11.

The tipster adds that the iQOO Neo 11 Pro and Neo 11 Pro+ are expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Elite and Dimensity 9500 chipsets, respectively. This is said to place the phones in the upper midrange to near-flagship segment. Since these details are based on early leaks, and iQOO has not confirmed them yet, readers are advised to take this with a pinch of salt.

Notably, Gadgets 360 recently exclusively reported that iQOO may skip launching Neo series phones in India in 2026 as part of a strategy shift. The company seems to be shifting from upper mid-range Neo devices to a more focused, flagship-led lineup, driven by rising costs and the need to stand out.

The existing iQOO Neo 11 launched in China at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 32,500) for the 12GB + 256GB option. It comes with a 6.82-inch 144Hz 2K LTPO AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC coupled with a Q2 gaming chip and a 7,500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. The handset ships with Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and features a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup alongside a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

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Further reading: iQOO Neo 11 Pro, iQOO Neo 11 Pro Plus, iQOO Neo 11 Pro Series, iQOO Neo 11, iQOO
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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