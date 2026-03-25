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Vivo T5 Pro Tipped to Launch in India Soon; Said to Feature Bigger Battery Over Vivo T4 Pro

Vivo T4 Pro features a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 25 March 2026 14:59 IST
Vivo T5 Pro Tipped to Launch in India Soon; Said to Feature Bigger Battery Over Vivo T4 Pro

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T4 Pro has a 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display

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Highlights
  • Vivo T5 Pro could launch in India soon
  • It could support 90W fast charging
  • Vivo T4 Pro has a triple rear camera unit
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Vivo T4 Pro was launched in India last year with a 6,500mAh battery and Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. Now, Vivo seems to be preparing to launch the Vivo T5 Pro smartphone as a successor. Ahead of the official launch, a tipster has shared the possible key specifications of the upcoming Vivo T series smartphone. The Vivo T5 Pro is said to offer significant upgrades over the predecessor, particularly in battery capacity and display. It is likely to feature a 1.5K resolution display and could support 90W fast charging.

Vivo T5 Pro Leak Suggests Major Upgrade Over Vivo T4 Pro

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) on X claimed that the Vivo T5 Pro will be launched in India soon. While the exact release date remains under wraps, the leak states that it will have an AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, marking an upgrade over the Vivo T4 Pro's full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Vivo T5 Pro is tipped to come with OriginOS 6 and feature a 9,020mAh battery with 90W fast charging, which could be a notable upgrade over the Vivo T4 Pro's 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery, which also supports 90W fast charging.

Smartphones with 9,000mAh or even 10,000 batteries are becoming common in recent months. For instance, the Poco X8 Pro Max 5G recently launched in India with a 9,000mAh battery. Similarly Honor released its Honor Win series with 10,000mAh units. The Realme P4 Power 5G also features a 10,001mAh battery.

No other details have been revealed at this time; however, the Vivo T5 Pro will succeed the Vivo T4 Pro. The latter was launched in August last year with a price tag of Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It has a 6.77-inch display and runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC.

The Vivo T4 Pro has a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto camera and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. It has IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings.

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Further reading: Vivo T4 Pro, Vivo T5 Pro, Vivo T5 Pro Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More

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