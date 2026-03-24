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Maya Bimbam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Tamil Romantic Drama Film Online?

Maya Bimbam is a romantic drama set in the 2000s, directed by K. J. Surendar. The story follows a medical student caught between love and lust, leading to emotional conflict and misunderstandings. Starring Akash Natranjan and Janaki, the film premieres on Sun NXT on March 27, 2026.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 March 2026 17:19 IST
Maya Bimbam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Tamil Romantic Drama Film Online?

Photo Credit: Sun NXT

Maya Bimbam is landing on Sun NXT from March 27, 2026.

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Highlights
  • Maya Bimbum streams on Sun NXT from March 27, 2026
  • A 2000s love story exploring confusion between love and lust
  • Akash Natranjan and Janaki play lead roles in the film
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Directed by K. J Surendar, Maya Bimbam is a story set in the 2000s. It was released on January 23, 2026. It is a story of a medical student named Jeeva. He lives with his friends in Chidambaram and spends time discussing women and relationships. He falls for a woman named Sumathi. He shares these conversations with his friends, and they misconceive these feelings as only lust. Things take a different turn, and misunderstanding builds in their relationship. Let's further scroll through the trailer and plot, when and where to watch and the cast and crew of the movie.

When and Where to Watch

Maya Bimbam is landing on Sun NXT from March 27, 2026. The movie was released in theatres on January 23, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

The plot of Maya Bimbam revolves around a medical student named Jiva, who falls under the influence of a peer and develops a woman's affection towards him as lust. Further, the story takes the plot of the misunderstanding between love and lust. However, the girl loved him, and she never wanted that feeling. All these things bring a mirage of lust in front of him. This turns into chaos. What is interesting is to see the time of 2005 and how love turns into misconceptions.

Cast and Crew

Maya Bimbam was produced, directed, and written by K. J. Surendar. Akash Natranjan and Janaki have played lead roles in the movie. Edwin is the cinematographer. The editor is Vinoth, and the music has been composed by Nandha.

Reception

Maya Bimbam has resonated quite well with the audience since that time. It has an IMDb rating of 9.3 out of 10.

 

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Further reading: romantic drama, IMDb, Sun NXT, Maya Bimbam
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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