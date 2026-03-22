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My Lord OTT Release: Where to Watch Raju Murugan’s Political Satire Online

The film follows a couple declared dead by the system, whose lives intersect with a minister needing a kidney transplant.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 March 2026 15:00 IST
My Lord OTT Release: Where to Watch Raju Murugan’s Political Satire Online

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

My Lord has arrived on Amazon Prime.

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Highlights
  • My Lord released on February 13, 2026, and is now available on Amazon
  • Story revolves around a couple declared dead and a shocking organ
  • Features M. Sasikumar and Chaithra J Achar in lead roles
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My Lord is a Tamil-language film which is based on political satire. It was written and directed by Raju Murugan. It was released on February 13, 2026. The story revolves around two characters, Muthusirpi and Suseela, who are declared dead by the government through the local money lender's influence. The couple lives in Kovilpatti. Together with this case, there is a parallel case in Chennai where Central Minister
Sujatha Mohan has to go for a kidney transplant to save her life. Muthusirpi is the identified donor for her. Further, the story becomes quite engaging, and what happens is quite unexpected.

When and Where to Watch

My Lord has arrived on Amazon Prime. The paid subscribers can watch it online on their home screens.

Trailer and Plot

My Lord shows a couple in a village of Kovilpatti, named Muthusurpi and Suseela, who are declared dead by the government. Parallel to this case, there is a woman named Sujatha Mohan in Chennai who is looking for someone to get a kidney transplant. To all the surprises, the donor is the person who has been declared dead. Further, the story follows different events, and it shows the dark reality of the nation, which is organ trafficking.

Cast and Crew

My Lord has M. Sasikumar and Chaithra J Achar playing the lead roles. Further actors are Asha Sharath, Guru Somasundaram, Gopi Nainar, Jayaprakash, and Vasumithra in significant roles. My Lord has been produced by Jayanthi Ambethkumar under the banner of Olympia Films. Sean Roldan has composed the music.

Reception

After its successful release, it has a 6.6 IMDb rating out of 10. Viewers are looking forward to watching it on OTT.

 

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Further reading: My Lord, IMDb, prime video
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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