Technology News
loading

Aar Ya Paar Trailer: Aditya Rawal-Led Series to Stream December 30 on Disney+ Hotstar

Aar Ya Paar follows a tribal man’s quest for revenge against the forces of the modern world, turning him into a hitman.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 15 December 2022 17:16 IST
Aar Ya Paar Trailer: Aditya Rawal-Led Series to Stream December 30 on Disney+ Hotstar

Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Aditya Rawal in a still from Aar Ya Paar

Highlights
  • Showrunner Siddharth Sengupta is known for Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein
  • It also stars Sumeet Vyas, Patralekhaa, Ashish Vidyarthi, and more
  • Aar Ya Paar was last seen during Disney+ Day in September

Aar Ya Paar, a new Hotstar Specials, just got its full-length trailer and release date. After unveiling the first look during Disney+ Day in September, Disney+ Hotstar has now revealed extended plot details for the Aditya Rawal-led series, which follows a tribe member on a quest for revenge against forces of the modern world. The quaint lifestyle of a primitive village is disrupted by city-dwellers looking to extract uranium for profit, waging war against the tribe in heinous ways. This kickstarts a back-and-forth killing spree among both parties, with our protagonist even heading out on an adventure across the globe, seeking vengeance. Aar Ya Paar releases December 30 on Disney+ Hotstar.

The trailer for Aar Ya Paar opens with an introduction to the Degohati tribal village and our protagonist Sarju (Rawal), who can be seen leaping off waterfalls and hunting fish. “Every single tree, every single creature, coexists with us in harmony,” an unseen narrator referring to the village folk. “The only thing they're scared of is the demon on the other side of the river.” This is, of course, in reference to people living in the city — the modern world — who've been circling around the forest for a while now, hoping to extract precious minerals. “You see this area? I want this entire land,” Ashish Vidyarthi's (Rudra: The Edge of Darkness) character says, presumably leading the excavation mission in the forest. Unfortunately for him and his crew, the tribe hates outsiders, especially ones that meddle with the wellbeing of the ecosystem.

“They drink water from this river, right?” the cigarette-smoking antagonist says, as the Aar Ya Paar trailer shows visuals of his crew poisoning the water body. Indeed, this leads to death in the community, causing the warriors in the tribe to stay on high alert, anticipating a direct attack in the future. While not explicitly mentioned, Patralekha (City Lights) seems to be playing a medical professional, of sorts, offering to help the victims affected by the pollution. “Let's add a twist to the story. Let's make things interesting,” Vidyarthi narrates, as a group of mercenaries, equipped with modern weaponry, lead an attack on the village and its people. “Take me there, to those people,” Sarju pleads to the outside helper, who now has even more patients to care for.

The Aar Ya Paar trailer then cuts to show a montage of fight sequences, as Sarju uses the tools and skillsets he has honed over the years in the forest, to exact revenge on those who hurt his family. “Who is behind these murders? Who is planning this?”, a perplexed police officer, played by Sumeet Vyas (Jugaadistan) says, whose team members are being hunted as well. Helping Sarju in his crusade is Dibyendu Bhattacharya's (Rocket Boys) character, who is glad to have found his “Eklavya.” It's his voice in the phone call, that we heard during the opening segments of the teaser, from back in September. “The people who have destroyed the jungle, I know all of them,” he tells Sarju. “But you need to promise me, that you'll kill all of them.”

“When two different worlds collide, they often lead to conflict and chaos. Hotstar Specials' Aar Ya Paar is a story that revolves around a unique collision brought about by the human spirit and survival in a world of greed and power,” showrunner and producer Sidharth Sengupta said in a prepared statement. “The series has multiple character arcs, differentiated storytelling and brilliant actors to narrate the story.” Aar Ya Paar also stars Aasif Sheikh (Bharat), Shilpa Shukla (Chak De! India), Varun Bhagat, and Nakul Sehdev.

Aar Ya Paar premieres December 30 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Aar Ya Paar

Aar Ya Paar

  • Release Date 30 December 2022
  • Cast
    Aditya Rawal, Sumeet Vyas, Patralekhaa, Ashish Vidyarthi, Shilpa Shukla
  • Director
    Siddharth Sengupta
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: aar ya paar, aar ya paar trailer, aar ya paar release date, aar ya paar hotstar, aar ya paar web series, aar ya paar hotstar cast, aditya rawal, patralekhaa, ashish vidyarthi, shilpa shukla, sumeet vyas, disney plus hotstar, hotstar specials
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Elon Musk Sells Tesla Stock Worth $3.85 Billion, US SEC Filing Shows
Featured video of the day
Best Camera Phones of 2022
Aar Ya Paar Trailer: Aditya Rawal-Led Series to Stream December 30 on Disney+ Hotstar
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 5G on iPhones Enabled in India With Airtel and Jio: How to Activate It
  2. Nokia C31 With 3-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  3. Avatar 2 Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release in India
  4. Xiaomi Mini PC With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB RAM Launched
  5. Acer Swift Edge With 16-Inch 4K OLED Display Launched in India
  6. Amazfit Band 7 Review: More Than a Fitness Band?
  7. iQoo Neo 7 5G Surfaces on BIS, May Debut as Rebranded iQoo Neo 7 SE
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Review: Only for OnePlus Loyalists?
  9. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
  10. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Review: An All-Rounder at the Right Price?
#Latest Stories
  1. Magic Eden NFT Marketplace Tries to Entice Traffic with Rewards as Market Crumbles
  2. Realme 10S With Dual-Camera Setup, 256GB Storage to Launch on December 16
  3. Oppo Find N2, Find N2 Flip With 120Hz Displays, 32-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Aar Ya Paar Trailer: Aditya Rawal-Led Series to Stream December 30 on Disney+ Hotstar
  5. Elon Musk Sells Tesla Stock Worth $3.85 Billion, US SEC Filing Shows
  6. iQoo 11 Pro Won't Launch in India on January 10; CEO Confirms iQoo 11 Will Go on Sale Next Month: Report
  7. FTX Aftermath: Canada Introduces Stringent Rules for Crypto Trading Platforms
  8. TikTok Algorithms Promote Videos About Self-Harm, Eating Disorders: Report
  9. Apple May Expand Satellite Capabilities Beyond Emergency SOS; New Patent Hints at Video Streaming, Calling
  10. Acer Swift Edge Laptop With 16-Inch 4K OLED Display Launched in India: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.