Technology News
loading

Elon Musk Sells Tesla Stock Worth $3.85 Billion, US SEC Filing Shows

Twitter's new CEO Elon Musk has sold nearly $23 billion worth of Tesla stock since April.

By Associated Press |  Updated: 15 December 2022 16:31 IST
Elon Musk Sells Tesla Stock Worth $3.85 Billion, US SEC Filing Shows

Photo Credit: Reuters

Elon Musk is said to have spent much of his recent time running Twitter

Highlights
  • Elon Musk has sold nearly $23 billion worth of Tesla stock since April
  • His net worth has fallen down to $174 billion
  • Wedbush analyst calls Elon Musk "villain" in the eyes of Tesla investors

Elon Musk sold another $3.58 (roughly Rs. 29,625 crore) billion worth of Tesla stock this week, but it wasn't clear where the proceeds were being spent.

The Tesla CEO, and new owner of Twitter, sold the shares from Monday through Wednesday, according to a filing posted Wednesday night by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Musk has sold nearly $23 billion (roughly Rs. 1,90,600 crore) worth of Tesla stock since April, with much of the money likely going to help fund his $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,49,060 crore) acquisition of Twitter.

The sale comes as shares of the electric vehicle and solar panel maker have collapsed, losing over half their value since Musk first disclosed in April that he was buying up Twitter stock.

The falling shares have bumped Musk from his status as the world's wealthiest person, with his net worth falling to $174 billion (roughly Rs. 1,44,000 crore), according to Forbes. He was passed last week by French fashion and cosmetics magnate Bernard Arnault.

The takeover of Twitter has not been smooth, and some big companies have halted advertising on the social media platform. Musk has said that Twitter had “a massive drop in revenue" due to the advertiser losses.

Investors have been punishing Tesla stock of late as Musk has spent much of his time running Twitter, raising fears that he's distracted from the car company.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said Musk is now a villain in the eyes of Tesla investors. He said Tesla's fundamentals remain healthy but his behavior with Twitter is hurting the company's brand. “The Twitter overhang is a nightmare that is growing with no one but Musk to blame,” Ives wrote in an email.

A message was left with Tesla Wednesday night seeking comment on the stock sale.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Tesla, Twitter
iQoo 11 Pro Won't Launch in India on January 10; CEO Confirms iQoo 11 Will Go on Sale Next Month: Report
Aar Ya Paar Trailer: Aditya Rawal-Led Series to Stream December 30 on Disney+ Hotstar
Featured video of the day
Use Google Docs Offline: Here’s How

Related Stories

Elon Musk Sells Tesla Stock Worth $3.85 Billion, US SEC Filing Shows
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 5G on iPhones Enabled in India With Airtel and Jio: How to Activate It
  2. Nokia C31 With 3-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  3. Avatar 2 Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release in India
  4. Xiaomi Mini PC With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB RAM Launched
  5. Acer Swift Edge With 16-Inch 4K OLED Display Launched in India
  6. Amazfit Band 7 Review: More Than a Fitness Band?
  7. iQoo Neo 7 5G Surfaces on BIS, May Debut as Rebranded iQoo Neo 7 SE
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Review: Only for OnePlus Loyalists?
  9. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
  10. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Review: An All-Rounder at the Right Price?
#Latest Stories
  1. Magic Eden NFT Marketplace Tries to Entice Traffic with Rewards as Market Crumbles
  2. Realme 10S With Dual-Camera Setup, 256GB Storage to Launch on December 16
  3. Oppo Find N2, Find N2 Flip With 120Hz Displays, 32-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Aar Ya Paar Trailer: Aditya Rawal-Led Series to Stream December 30 on Disney+ Hotstar
  5. Elon Musk Sells Tesla Stock Worth $3.85 Billion, US SEC Filing Shows
  6. iQoo 11 Pro Won't Launch in India on January 10; CEO Confirms iQoo 11 Will Go on Sale Next Month: Report
  7. FTX Aftermath: Canada Introduces Stringent Rules for Crypto Trading Platforms
  8. TikTok Algorithms Promote Videos About Self-Harm, Eating Disorders: Report
  9. Apple May Expand Satellite Capabilities Beyond Emergency SOS; New Patent Hints at Video Streaming, Calling
  10. Acer Swift Edge Laptop With 16-Inch 4K OLED Display Launched in India: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.