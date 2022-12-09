Technology News
Disney+ Hotstar December 2022: Govinda Naam Mera, Amsterdam, The Banshees of Inisherin, and More

Kartik Aaryan’s Freddy, Mohanlal-led Monster, and Big Bet starring Choi Min-sik is also part of the list.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 9 December 2022 19:13 IST
Photo Credit: The Banshees of Inisherin

Colin Farrell in a still from The Banshees of Inisherin

Disney+ Hotstar has announced a list of 42 movies and web series for release on its streaming platform in December 2022. Among new entries, David O. Russell's Amsterdam finally got its India premiere, transporting us back to the crime-ridden 1930s, to follow three close friends — Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington — who find themselves amidst one of the most outrageous events in American history. The film marks Russell's first film since the Academy Award-nominated Joy, and was released December 7 on Disney+ Hotstar. Exactly a week later, Martin McDonagh's latest Irish black comedy, The Banshees of Inisherin, will be available for streaming on the platform. The critically-praised film reunites Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson since 2008's In Bruges, and drops December 14.

From India, December 2022 kicked off with the Kartik Aaryan-led romance thriller, Freddy, which follows an eponymous shy, loner dentist, who moonlights as a killer with a knack for extracting pearly white teeth from his victims. On December 16, Disney+ Hotstar premieres a new Vicky Kaushal film, in which he plays a good-for-nothing background dancer, who is regularly abused by his wife Gauri (Bhumi Pednekar). Govinda Naam Mera follows the comedic antics of the said loser, who decides to murder his significant other when she rejects his plea for divorce.

Those who prefer shorter, bite-sized TV series can check out Hotstar Specials' Fall, a Tamil-language drama, that revolves around a suicide survivor who loses all her memories from 24 hours prior to the event. The first three episodes went up for streaming on December 9, with new ones following every Friday. Then there's Aashiqana season 2, which resumes its Monday-to-Sunday run, alongside the self-explanatory reality show Moving in with Malaika, airing Mondays through Thursday, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disney also has some originals in store for us, starting with the new animated film Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again, which sees Nick Daley reluctantly following in his father's footsteps as the museum night watchman. However, when the sun goes down, an oversight causes the maniacal ruler Kahmunrah to escape, creating a trail of destruction and chaos. The other one is National Treasure: Edge of History, a sequel series to the Nicolas Cage-led treasure-hunting movies. While searching for a historical relic with the help of her friends, young DREAMer Jess stumbles upon a long-hidden secret regarding her father's death, a known thief. Harvey Keitel reprises his role as FBI agent Peter Sadusky in the show, which kicks off on December 14 with a two-episode premiere, followed by a weekly schedule.

Following the trend of rehashing the live-action film series with CGI animation, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules pits Greg against a new challenge — surviving the weekend with his aggressive older brother, Rodrick, while the parents are out of town. Similar to the original 2011 movie, this adaptation focuses on the underlying brotherly love, and how the two polar opposites work together to fix their complicated relationship. The film is now streaming on the platform.

Beyond that, Disney+ Hotstar carries over a bunch of TV series from past months. The newest in that lineup would be Willow, which sees Warwick Davis returning in the titular role — 20 years past the original film — joined by a new motley crew, who embark on a dangerous journey to the edge of the world. New episodes drop every Wednesday on Disney+ Hotstar. After that, you could catch up on The White Lotus season 2, as the fan-favourite, heartbroken Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) finds solace with a group of jolly, homosexual men in Sicily, Italy. New episodes of the HBO series drop every Monday, with episode 7 going live on December 12.

On December 26, the English football league Premier League resumes its run, following a mid-season break, owing to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The last club matches were played nearly a month ago. Premier League action returns on Boxing Day, December 26, a little after the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on December 18.

That leaves us with some Korean dramas, as Big Bet steals the show by casting celebrated actor Choi Min-sik (Oldboy), in the leading role of a crime drama. Set in the Philippines, the series chronicles the tale of a legendary casino king, who is now faced with the ultimate bet — his life — after getting tangled in a murder case. Big Bet premieres December 21 with the first three episodes, after which the remaining five will be released once every following week.

Filmmaker Takashi Miike, best known for creating gory and vile imagery — as seen in Audition (1999), and Visitor Q — brings a new series, adapted from a webtoon of the same name. In it, the “ordinary life” of an immortal human being is turned upside-down, when an organ donor kidnaps him and steals one of his eyes. However, an odd connection allows him to see through the missing eye, which is now transplanted into the skull of a serial killer. All six episodes of Connect are now available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

There are some Japanese dramas making their way onto the platform as well. First up is Gannibal, a horror series that explores a long-running rumour about the cannibalistic mountain village of Kuge. The series is out December 14. On the same day, My Family deals with a well-off family, who suffer the worst nightmare, when their young daughter gets kidnapped.

Disney+ Hotstar December 2022 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ Hotstar in December 2022. We've marked Disney+ and Hulu originals in bold.

December 1
Big Sky: Season 3, weekly
Abbot Elementary: Season 2, weekly
Shaq: Season 1
Repeat

December 2
Freddy
Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
Monster
Fleishman is in Trouble: Season 1, weekly
The L Word: Generation Q: Season 3, weekly
The First Responders: Season 1, Fri–Sat, weekly

December 5
Moving in with Malaika: Season 1, Mon–Thurs weekly
The Simpsons: Season 34, weekly
Family Guy: Season 21, weekly
The White Lotus: Season 2, weekly

December 6
American Dad: Season 18, weekly

December 7
Amsterdam
Connect: Season 1
Tomorrow, I'll Be Someone's Girlfriend: Season 1
The Resident: Season 6, weekly
Welcome to Chippendales: Season 1, weekly
Pink Lie: Season 1, weekly
The Santa Clauses: Season 1, weekly
Sumo Do, Sumo Don't: Season 1, weekly
The Mysterious Benedict Society: Season 2, weekly
Revenge of Others: Season 1, two episodes weekly
Willow: Season 1, weekly

December 9
Fall: Season 1, weekly
Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again
Weekend Family Christmas Special

December 12
The Great North: Season 3, weekly

December 14
National Treasure: Edge of History: Season 1, weekly
The Banshees of Inisherin
Gannibal: Season 1, weekly
My Family: Season 1

December 16
Govinda Naam Mera
Le Pupille

December 21
Big Bet: Season 1, Episodes 1–3, weekly
Atom's Last Shot: Season 1, weekly

December 26
2022–23 Premier League

December 28
Yakuza Lover: Season 1, weekly

December 30
Beauty and The Beast: A 30th Celebration

Across December
Aashiqana: Season 2, Mon–Sat weekly
Pro Kabaddi League: Season 9
Hero ISL 2022–23

Big Sky Season 3

Big Sky Season 3

  • Release Date 22 September 2022
  • Genre Crime, Mystery, Thriller
  • Cast
    Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Dedee Pfeiffer
  • Director
    David E. Kelley
  • Producer
    Ross Fineman, David E. Kelley, Chris Nguyen-Gia, Matthew Tinker
Abbott Elementary Season 2

Abbott Elementary Season 2

  • Release Date 22 September 2022
  • Genre Comedy
  • Cast
    Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, William Stanford Davis, Zack Fox, Lela Hoffmeister, Reggie Hayes, Iyana Halley, Larry Owens, Ambrit Millhouse
  • Director
    Randall Einhorn, Jay Karas, Shahrzad Davani
  • Producer
    Randall Einhorn, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Quinta Brunson
Shaq

Shaq

  • Release Date 24 November 2022
  • Genre Biography
  • Cast
    Rick Fox, Dwyane Wade, Pat Riley, Derek Fisher, Anfernee Hardaway, Lucille O'Neal, Brian Shaw, Jamal Harrison, Lateefah Harrison, Dennis Scott, Jerry West, Phil Jackson
  • Director
    Robert Alexander
  • Producer
    Nancy Abraham, Robert Alexander, Peter Berg, Brandon Carroll, Matthew Goldberg, Lisa Heller, Mike Parris, Perry Rogers, Colin Smeeton, Bentley Weiner
Freddy

Freddy

  • Release Date 2 December 2022
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Drama, Mystery, Thriller
  • Cast
    Jeniffer Piccinato, Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F, Tripti Agarwal
  • Director
    Shashanka Ghosh
  • Producer
    Narendra Hirawat, Shreyans Hirawat, Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Jay Shewakramani
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2022)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2022)

  • Release Date 2 December 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Animation, Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Brady Noon, Ethan William Childress, Hunter Dillon, Erica Cerra, Chris Diamantopoulos, Edward Asner, Linda Lavin, Loretta Devine, Priscilla Lopez, Nathan Arenas, Albert Tsai, Hudson Yang, Jimmy Tatro, Kimberly Brooks, Gracen Newton, Vincent Tong, Veena Sood
  • Director
    Luke Cormican
  • Producer
    Jeff Kinney
Monster

Monster

  • Release Date 21 October 2022
  • Language Malayalam
  • Genre Crime, Thriller
  • Cast
    Mohanlal, Lakshmi Manchu, Lena, Honey Rose, Sudev Nair, Siddique, K. B. Ganesh Kumar, Jess Sweejan, Johny Antony, Arjun Nandhakumar, Kottayam Ramesh, Kailash, Edavela Babu, Biju Pappan, José Joel, Sadhika Venugopal
  • Director
    Vysakh
  • Producer
    Antony Perumbavoor
Fleishman Is in Trouble

Fleishman Is in Trouble

  • Release Date 18 November 2022
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Jesse Eisenberg, Lizzy Caplan, Claire Danes, Adam Brody
  • Director
    Jonathan Dayton, Valerie Faris, Robert Pulcini, Shari Springer Berman
  • Producer
    Carl Beverly, Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Susannah Grant, Sarah Timberman, Jonathan Dayton, Valerie Faris
The L Word: Generation Q Season 3

The L Word: Generation Q Season 3

  • Release Date 19 November 2022
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, Leisha Hailey, Arienne Mandi, Sepideh Moafi, Leo Sheng, Jacqueline Toboni, Rosanny Zayas, Jordan Hull, Jamie Clayton, Stephanie Allynne, Jillian Mercado, Sophie Giannamore
  • Director
    Katrelle N. Kindred, Em Weinstein
The First Responders

The First Responders

  • Release Date 13 November 2022
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama
  • Cast
    Kim Rae-won, Son Ho-jun, Gong Seung-yeon, Seo Hyun-chul, Kang Ki-doong, Ji Woo, Woo Mi-hwa, Jung Jin-woo, Lee Woo-je, Yang Jong-wook, Lee Hwa-jeong, Heo Ji-won, Son Ji-yoon, Jo Seung-yeon, Lee Do-yeop, Jeon Kook-hwan, Seo Jae-gyu, Jo Hee-bong
  • Director
    Shin Kyung-soo
  • Producer
    Park Young-soo, Jo Sung-hoon, Kim Yong-jin, Lee Him-chan, Park Sang-jin
Moving in with Malaika

Moving in with Malaika

  • Release Date 5 December 2022
  • Genre Reality
  • Cast
    Malaika Arora
The Simpsons Season 34

The Simpsons Season 34

  • Release Date 26 September 2022
  • Genre Animation, Comedy
  • Cast
    Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Yeardley Smith, Nancy Cartwright, Simu Liu, Melissa McCarthy
Family Guy Season 21

Family Guy Season 21

  • Release Date 26 September 2022
  • Genre Animation, Comedy
  • Cast
    Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Mila Kunis, Mike Henry
  • Producer
    Shannon Smith, Kim Fertman, Julius Sharpe
The White Lotus Season 2

The White Lotus Season 2

  • Release Date 31 October 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Mystery
  • Cast
    Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, Tom Hollander, Haley Lu Richardson, Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Meghann Fahy, Will Sharpe, Adam DiMarco, Leo Woodall, Sabrina Impacciatore, Simona Tabasco, Beatrice Grannò, Eleonora Romandini, Sean Thomas Simmons
  • Director
    Mike White
  • Producer
    Mike White
American Dad! Season 18

American Dad! Season 18

  • Release Date 25 January 2022
  • Genre Animation, Comedy
  • Cast
    Seth MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Rachael MacFarlane, Dee Bradley Baker, Jeffrey Todd Fischer, Curtis Armstrong, Patrick Stewart, Kevin Michael Richardson, Eddie Kaye Thomas, Daisuke Suzuki, Mike Henry, David Koechner, Matt McKenna, Richard Kind, Chris Diamantopoulos, Alex Cuthbertson, Fred Tatasciore, Paget Brewster, Judah Miller
  • Director
    Chris Bennett, Jansen Yee, Jennifer Graves, Joe Daniello, John O'Day, Josue Cervantes, Rodney Clouden, Shawn Murray, Tim Parsons
  • Producer
    Kara Vallow
Amsterdam

Amsterdam

  • Release Date 7 December 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Crime, Drama, History
  • Cast
    Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Taylor Swift, Matthias Schoenaerts, Alessandro Nivola, Rami Malek, Robert De Niro
  • Director
    David O. Russell
  • Producer
    Arnon Milchan, Matthew Budman, Anthony Katagas, David O. Russell, Christian Bale
The Resident Season 6

The Resident Season 6

  • Release Date 21 September 2022
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Matt Czuzhry, Manish Dayal, Bruce Greenwood, Jane Leeves, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jessica Lucas, Anuja Joshi, Andrew McCarthy
Welcome to Chippendales

Welcome to Chippendales

  • Genre Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Kumail Nanjiani, Murray Bartlett, Juliette Lewis, Annaleigh Ashford, Quentin Plair, Robin de Jesús, Andrew Rannells, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Dan Stevens
  • Director
    Matt Shakman
  • Producer
    Robert Siegel, Kumail Nanjiani
Pink Lie

Pink Lie

  • Release Date 5 October 2022
  • Genre Reality
  • Director
    Kim In-ha
  • Producer
    Park Sang-hyuk
The Santa Clauses

The Santa Clauses

  • Release Date 16 November 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Kids & Family
  • Cast
    Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell, Eric Lloyd, Kal Penn, Matilda Lawler, Austin Kane, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Rupali Redd, Devin Bright, David Krumholtz, Laura San Giacomo
  • Director
    Jason Winer
  • Producer
    Tim Allen, Richard Baker, Jack Burditt, Kevin Hench, Rick Messina, Jason Winer
Sumo Do, Sumo Don&#039;t!

Sumo Do, Sumo Don't!

  • Release Date 26 October 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Sport
  • Cast
    Shôno Hayama, Rikka Ihara, Honoka Oka, Ryuta Morikawa
  • Director
    Masayuki Suô
  • Producer
    Shôji Masui
The Mysterious Benedict Society Season 2

The Mysterious Benedict Society Season 2

  • Release Date 26 October 2022
  • Genre Adventure, Kids & Family
  • Cast
    Gia Sandhu, Mystic Inscho, Seth Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, Marta Kessler, Katherine Evans, Tony Hale, Kristen Schaal, Ben Cockell, Lex King, Malak Dabcha, Fred Melamed, Joel de la Fuente, Emerson Min, Sean Thomas Simmons, Jane Carlson, Jim Tavaré, César Gamiño, Tom Beyer, Valentina Garcia, Elise Greene, Roni Geva, Eliza Shin, Nikolina Page, Jonny Siew
  • Director
    Kabir Akhtar, Dawn Wilkinson
  • Producer
    Ellen Marie Blum
Revenge of Others

Revenge of Others

  • Release Date 9 November 2022
  • Genre Drama, Mystery, Thriller
  • Cast
    Sang-woo Chae, Su-bin Chung, Seo Ji-Hoon, Kim Joo-Ryung, Ye-Eun Shin
  • Director
    Kim Yoo-jin
Willow

Willow

  • Release Date 30 November 2022
  • Genre Fantasy
  • Cast
    Warwick Davis, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Amer Chadha-Patel, Dempsey Bryk, Joanne Whalley, Christian Slater
  • Director
    Philippa Lowthorpe, Debs Paterson, Stephen Woolfenden, Jamie Childs
  • Producer
    Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, Jonathan Kasdan, Kathleen Kennedy, Wendy Mericle, Roopesh Parekh, Michelle Rejwan, Julia Cooperman
Fall

Fall

  • Release Date 9 December 2022
  • Genre Mystery
  • Cast
    Sonia Agarwal, Anjali, Santosh Prathap
Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again

  • Release Date 9 December 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Adventure, Animation, Comedy
  • Cast
    Joshua Bassett, Zachary Levi, Jamie Demetriou, Gillian Jacobs, Jack Whitehall, Bowen Yang, Steve Zahn, Thomas Lennon
  • Director
    Matt Danner
  • Producer
    Shawn Levy
The Great North Season 3

The Great North Season 3

  • Release Date 26 September 2022
  • Genre Animation, Comedy, Thriller
  • Cast
    Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, Will Forte, Dulcé Sloan, Paul Rust, Aparna Nancherla, Megan Mullally, Alanis Morissette
  • Director
    Will Strode, Kwang Jin Kim, Se Ki Park, Young-eun Go, Neil Graf, Hyung-Tae Kim, Mario D'Anna Jr., Paul Scarlata, Michael Baylis, Hyung-tae Kim, Tom King
  • Producer
    Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, Minty Lewis, Loren Bouchard
National Treasure: Edge of History

National Treasure: Edge of History

  • Release Date 14 December 2022
  • Genre Action, Adventure
  • Cast
    Lisette Alexis, Lyndon Smith, Zuri Reed, Jake Austin Walker, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Justin Bartha, Harvey Keitel
  • Director
    Mira Nair
  • Producer
    Jerry Bruckheimer, Cormac Wibberley, Marianne Wibberley, Rick Muirragui, Jon Turteltaub, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Mira Nair
The Banshees of Inisherin

The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Release Date 14 December 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, Barry Keoghan, Pat Shortt, Jon Kenny, Gary Lydon, Sheila Flitton, David Pearse
  • Director
    Martin McDonagh
  • Producer
    Graham Broadbent, Peter Czernin, Martin McDonagh
Govinda Naam Mera

Govinda Naam Mera

  • Release Date 16 December 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Romance
  • Cast
    Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani, Deependra Singh
  • Director
    Shashank Khaitan
Aashiqana Season 2

Aashiqana Season 2

  • Release Date 10 October 2022
  • Genre Crime, Romance, Thriller
  • Cast
    Zayn Ibad Khan, Khushi Dubey, Pankaj Singh, Geeta Tyagi, Maira Mehra, Manohar Teli
  • Director
    Gul Khan
  • Producer
    Gul Khan
