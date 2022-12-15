Technology News
loading

Mission Majnu Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra Netflix Movie to Unveil Teaser on December 16

Mission Majnu explores a covert mission, ‘which transformed the politics between India and its neighbouring nation in the 1970s.’

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, David Delima |  Updated: 15 December 2022 14:20 IST
Mission Majnu Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra Netflix Movie to Unveil Teaser on December 16

Photo Credit: Netflix

Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu

Highlights
  • Mission Majnu releases January 20, 2023 on Netflix
  • The film was originally slated for a theatrical release in May / June
  • Rashmika Mandanna, Kumud Mishra, Parmeet Sethi also part of cast

Sidharth Malhotra-led Mission Majnu teaser trailer release date has been announced. Netflix revealed on Thursday that the teaser trailer for its latest spy thriller will be out tomorrow, December 16, ahead of its January 20 premiere. This would mark the first Netflix Indian original for the new year, alongside the actor's first collaboration with the platform. Inspired by true events, Mission Majnu explores a thrilling covert mission, “which transformed the politics between India and its neighbouring nation in the 1970s.” Shantanu Bagchi makes his directorial debut with Mission Majnu.

For co-star Rashmika Mandanna (Sita Ramam), this is her Bollywood debut, which packs in “grit, heart, drama and mesmerising music.” In what's described as a “gripping tale of patriotism,” Malhotra plays a RAW agent where one wrong move “can make or break the mission.” Produced by Ronnie Screwvala (Swades) under his RSVP banner, Mission Majnu also stars Kumud Mishra (Jogi), Parmeet Sethi (Rustom), Sharib Hashmi (Dhaakad), Mir Sarwar (Bajrangi Bhaijaan), and Zakir Hussain (not the tabla legend).

“I'm quite excited about Mission Majnu since it will be my first time playing a spy. It shows India's most thrilling covert mission, which transformed the politics between India and its neighbouring nation in the 1970s,” lead Malhotra said in a prepared statement. “With Netflix on board, I am confident that this incredible narrative will resonate with people all around the world.” While principal photography began in February 2021, the film suffered multiple delays, likely owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mission Majnu was once set for a May/ June theatrical debut, then skipped the release calendar until it was sold off to Netflix..

While Mission Majnu is Netflix's first known Indian original for 2023, the streaming service has a couple of originals to close out this year. We've got the Kunchacko Boban-led Malayalam film Ariyippu, which was acquired by Netflix in October. The film releases Friday, December 16 on Netflix, and follows a struggling family's dreams of leaving the country for a better life, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Netflix ends December on a lighter note with Vir Das: Landing, where the titular comedian returns for his fourth Netflix stand-up special, discussing his childhood, “the perils of outrage, and finding his feet in the world.”

Mission Majnu releases January 20, 2023 on Netflix. The Mission Majnu teaser trailer is out Friday, December 16.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Mission Majnu

Mission Majnu

  • Release Date 20 January 2023
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Action, Drama
  • Cast
    Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna
  • Director
    Shantanu Bagchi
  • Producer
    Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala, Garima Mehta
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: mission majnu, mission majnu teaser, mission majnu trailer, mission majnu trailer release date, mission majnu cast, sidharth malhotra, rashmika mandanna, kumud mishra, parmeet sethi, sharib hashmi, mir sarwar, zakir hussain, netflix, netflix india, bollywood, mission majnu release date
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
What Does Mars Sound Like? Rover Microphone Has Recorded the Red Planet’s Dust Devils
Avatar: The Way of Water Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release in India
Featured video of the day
Which 2022 iPad to Buy?
Mission Majnu Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra Netflix Movie to Unveil Teaser on December 16
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 5G on iPhones Enabled in India With Airtel and Jio: How to Activate It
  2. Xiaomi Mini PC With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB RAM Launched
  3. Moto Razr 2022, Moto G, Edge Series Smartphones to Get Android 13
  4. Avatar 2 Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release in India
  5. iQoo Neo 7 5G Surfaces on BIS, May Debut as Rebranded iQoo Neo 7 SE
  6. How to Watch the Moto X40 Launch Livestream Event
  7. Noise IntelliBuds True Wireless Earphones Review
  8. Realme V23i With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: All Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy M04 With 128GB Storage Launched in India: All Details
  10. Sidharth Malhotra-Led Mission Majnu Teaser Trailer Release Date Out
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple May Expand Satellite Capabilities Beyond Emergency SOS; New Patent Hints at Video Streaming, Calling
  2. Acer Swift Edge Laptop With 16-Inch 4K OLED Display Launched in India: All Details
  3. Avatar: The Way of Water Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release in India
  4. Mission Majnu Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra Netflix Movie to Unveil Teaser on December 16
  5. Microsoft 'Data Boundary' for EU Cloud Customers to Be Rolled Out on January 1
  6. Vivo S16, Vivo S16e Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; Vivo S16 Could be Powered by Snapdragon 870 SoC
  7. Moto X40 Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  8. Samsung Galaxy A03s Receiving Android 13 Update with One UI 5.0 Three Months Early: How to Download
  9. Far Cry, Yakuza Lead PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe Games for December 2022
  10. Spotify Reportedly Cancels Six Audio Shows as Part of Programming Cutback
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.