Sidharth Malhotra-led Mission Majnu teaser trailer release date has been announced. Netflix revealed on Thursday that the teaser trailer for its latest spy thriller will be out tomorrow, December 16, ahead of its January 20 premiere. This would mark the first Netflix Indian original for the new year, alongside the actor's first collaboration with the platform. Inspired by true events, Mission Majnu explores a thrilling covert mission, “which transformed the politics between India and its neighbouring nation in the 1970s.” Shantanu Bagchi makes his directorial debut with Mission Majnu.

For co-star Rashmika Mandanna (Sita Ramam), this is her Bollywood debut, which packs in “grit, heart, drama and mesmerising music.” In what's described as a “gripping tale of patriotism,” Malhotra plays a RAW agent where one wrong move “can make or break the mission.” Produced by Ronnie Screwvala (Swades) under his RSVP banner, Mission Majnu also stars Kumud Mishra (Jogi), Parmeet Sethi (Rustom), Sharib Hashmi (Dhaakad), Mir Sarwar (Bajrangi Bhaijaan), and Zakir Hussain (not the tabla legend).

Kya aap iss Majnu se milne ke liye taiyaar hain?

MISSION MAJNU TEASER OUT TOMORROW. pic.twitter.com/TNDScjpXQ9 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 15, 2022

“I'm quite excited about Mission Majnu since it will be my first time playing a spy. It shows India's most thrilling covert mission, which transformed the politics between India and its neighbouring nation in the 1970s,” lead Malhotra said in a prepared statement. “With Netflix on board, I am confident that this incredible narrative will resonate with people all around the world.” While principal photography began in February 2021, the film suffered multiple delays, likely owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mission Majnu was once set for a May/ June theatrical debut, then skipped the release calendar until it was sold off to Netflix..

While Mission Majnu is Netflix's first known Indian original for 2023, the streaming service has a couple of originals to close out this year. We've got the Kunchacko Boban-led Malayalam film Ariyippu, which was acquired by Netflix in October. The film releases Friday, December 16 on Netflix, and follows a struggling family's dreams of leaving the country for a better life, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Netflix ends December on a lighter note with Vir Das: Landing, where the titular comedian returns for his fourth Netflix stand-up special, discussing his childhood, “the perils of outrage, and finding his feet in the world.”

Mission Majnu releases January 20, 2023 on Netflix. The Mission Majnu teaser trailer is out Friday, December 16.

