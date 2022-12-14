Technology News
Trial by Fire: Netflix Series on 1997 Uphaar Cinema Fire Sets January 13 Release Date

Based on an eponymous book that chronicled a couple's lengthy legal battle for justice.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 14 December 2022 13:49 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Trial by Fire is directed by Prashant Nair

  • The Netflix show is produced by Endemol Shine India and House of Talkies
  • Rajshri Deshpande and Abhay Deol play the roles of Neelam and Shekhar
  • All episodes of Trial by Fire will be released on January 13

Trial by Fire, a limited series based on the 1997 Uphaar Cinema fire in Delhi which claimed 59 lives, is the next Indian original series from Netflix. It will start streaming from January 13, 2023.

Inspired by the bestseller book Trial by Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy by Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, the upcoming Netflix show is directed by Prashant Nair, who also served as the showrunner.

Rajshri Deshpande and Abhay Deol play the roles of Neelam and Shekhar, the real-life couple who lost their two children to the tragedy, and fought a long legal battle for justice.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Nair said the Krishnamoorthys are inspiring examples of the kind of resilience and fortitude it takes to move the needle even slightly in this country.

"What happened to them and the way they have been forced to fight for justice is truly horrific and, unfortunately, there are countless other people today in similar situations. We are grateful to Netflix for being such courageous partners in telling this story," the director added.

The fateful evening of June 13, 1997 saw the loss of 59 lives, with another 100 injured film-goers, as a fire took over the Uphaar Cinema in South Delhi.

Trial By Fire will depict their endless trials and tribulations in the pursuit of justice over 24 years while also looking at the other lives touched and destroyed by the fire.

Produced by Endemol Shine India and House of Talkies, the Netflix show also stars Rajesh Tailang, Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak, Shilpa Shukla, and Shardul Bharadwaj.

All episodes of Trial by Fire are out January 13, 2023 on Netflix worldwide.

