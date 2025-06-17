Technology News
English Edition

Ace Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know About Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Movie

Ace is a Tamil action-comedy with crime, romance & twists starring Vijay Sethupathi, now streaming on Prime Video after May release.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 June 2025 12:43 IST
Ace Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know About Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Movie

Photo Credit: BookMyShow

Ace now streaming on Prime Video — a thrilling mix of action, comedy, and crime with Sethupathi's magic

Highlights
  • Vijay Sethupathi plays Bold Kannan in this Tamil action-comedy
  • Ace combines crime, humour, romance in a stylish heist story
  • Released on May 22 in theatres, now on Prime Video since June 13
Advertisement

Ace is a Tamil language film based on action comedy featuring Vijay Sethupathi. It is directed, written and produced by Arumuga Kumar. The movie is set against the backdrop of Malaysia, and it has blended elements of humour, crime and romance and features a charismatic and stellar performance by Sethupati portrayed as Bold Kannan. The story is really entertaining with a lot of action scenes and packed comedy scenes. Viewers can enjoy a mix of gripping heist and a light hearted storyline. There is an exploration of trust, deception and redemption in the film.

When and Where to Watch Ace

Ace was released in theatres on May 22 2025 in Tamil and Telugu markets. It aired on Amazon Prime Video on June 13, 2025.

Trailer and Plot of Ace

The trailer gives a glimpse into the world of Kannan who lands on his feet in Malaysia who is looking for a clean slate but fell into more trouble than he least expected. Kannan meets Arivu, who is a comical but resourceful friend and Rukku who is a mysterious woman with her own plan. The trailer gets more intense with visuals, and stylized action with a refreshing mix of tension, humour and action. This movie focuses on the journey of Kannan from the reluctant criminal to a man who is seeking reclaimed control of destiny.

Cast and Crew of Ace

The movie features Vijay Sethupathi, Rukmini Vasanth, Yogi Babu as Arivu, and Divya Pilla, Babloo Prithiveerak, B.D. Avinash, Ramesh Thilak, in guest roles. It has been directed and written by Arumuga Kumar and cinematographed by Karan B. rawat.

Reception of Ace


It has got an IMDb rating of 7.6 out of 10. Ace got a mixed view of critics and audience. While some praised its gripping narrative while some people commented on the long continued storyline. However, the stellar performance of the cast has been appreciated.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Tamil action-comedy, Prime Video, Heist Comedy
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Dear Uma Now Available for Streaming on Sun NXT: What You Need to Know About Poetic Drama
Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2 Update for Pixel Reportedly Brings New Launch Animation for Gemini Overlay
Ace Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know About Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Movie
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200 FE Global Launch Confirmed; Design Teased
  2. Poco F7 Launch Date, Price in India, Design and Key Features Leaked Online
  3. WhatsApp Is Finally introducing Ads on Its Messaging App
  4. Oppo Reno 14 5G Series, Watch X2 Mini, Enco Buds 3, Pad SE to Launch Globally
  5. OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 Colour Options, Key Features Leaked
  6. Oppo K13x 5G India Launch Date, Price Range and Key Features Revealed
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch to Soon Get Bedtime Guidance, Vascular Load Features
  8. ChatGPT Will Now Let You Search the Web With an Image
  9. OnePlus Nord 5 Series, OnePlus Buds 4 to Launch in India on This Date
  10. Hisense U7Q Mini-LED TV Launched in India With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta AI App Now Shows a Warning Message to Dissuade Users from Publicly Sharing Private Chats
  2. OnePlus Pad Lite, OnePlus Watch 3 43mm to Launch on July 8 Alongside Nord 5 Series
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch to Get Bedtime Guidance, Vascular Load Features With One UI 8 Watch Update
  4. OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 Colour Options, Key Specifications Leaked
  5. Borderlands 4 Won't Cost $80 After All as 2K Confirms Pricing and Pre-Order Details
  6. Ace Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know About Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Movie
  7. Dear Uma Now Available for Streaming on Sun NXT: What You Need to Know About Poetic Drama
  8. Blind Spot Starring Naveen Chandra Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
  9. Echo Valley Now Streaming on Apple TV+: Everything You Need to Know
  10. Rematch OTT Release Revealed: Know Where to Stream it Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »