Ace Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know About Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Movie

Ace is a Tamil language film based on action comedy featuring Vijay Sethupathi. It is directed, written and produced by Arumuga Kumar. The movie is set against the backdrop of Malaysia, and it has blended elements of humour, crime and romance and features a charismatic and stellar performance by Sethupati portrayed as Bold Kannan. The story is really entertaining with a lot of action scenes and packed comedy scenes. Viewers can enjoy a mix of gripping heist and a light hearted storyline. There is an exploration of trust, deception and redemption in the film.

When and Where to Watch Ace

Ace was released in theatres on May 22 2025 in Tamil and Telugu markets. It aired on Amazon Prime Video on June 13, 2025.

Trailer and Plot of Ace

The trailer gives a glimpse into the world of Kannan who lands on his feet in Malaysia who is looking for a clean slate but fell into more trouble than he least expected. Kannan meets Arivu, who is a comical but resourceful friend and Rukku who is a mysterious woman with her own plan. The trailer gets more intense with visuals, and stylized action with a refreshing mix of tension, humour and action. This movie focuses on the journey of Kannan from the reluctant criminal to a man who is seeking reclaimed control of destiny.

Cast and Crew of Ace

The movie features Vijay Sethupathi, Rukmini Vasanth, Yogi Babu as Arivu, and Divya Pilla, Babloo Prithiveerak, B.D. Avinash, Ramesh Thilak, in guest roles. It has been directed and written by Arumuga Kumar and cinematographed by Karan B. rawat.

Reception of Ace



It has got an IMDb rating of 7.6 out of 10. Ace got a mixed view of critics and audience. While some praised its gripping narrative while some people commented on the long continued storyline. However, the stellar performance of the cast has been appreciated.