The Prosecutor OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

The Prosecutor is a Chinese action-thriller movie that is set to release digitally soon. This movie stars Donnie Yen, who is also the director and co-producer. The prosecutor follows the story based on the events of the 2016 drug-trafficking case, where an ex-prosecutor investigates the case of a man who has been wrongly charged with drug trafficking. To prove his innocence and expose the culprits, this officer uncovers shocking truths of the corrupted system. The movie will start streaming in June.

When and Where to Watch The Prosecutor

The Prosecutor will debut on June 13, 2025, only on Lionsgate Play. To watch the movie, the viewers will need to subscribe to the platform.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Prosecutor

Based on the real life case of Hong Kong drug-trafficking case in 2016, The prosecutor revolves around the sotry of a man who has been falsely accused of narcotics trafficking. However, Fok Chi Ho, portrayed by Donnie Yen, a former police officer decides to turn into a prosecutor to help the man prove his innocence. During the investigation, he risks himself, and his career, to solve the mystery and find the real culprit.

Cast and Crew of The Prosecutor

The Prosecutor stars Donnie Yen in the lead role, supported by electric star cast including Julian Cheung, Francis NG, Kent Cheng, Michael Hui, and more. Not only does Donnie Yen has acted but also, directed and co-produced this movie. The Prosecutor has been written by Pak Wai Lam and Edmond Wong. Choi Chul-Ho is the music composer, whereas, the cinematography has been done by Man Nok Wong.

Reception of The Prosecutor

This movie was a big hit when it released in the year 2024 in December. It received an outstanding review from both the critics and the audience. The IMDb rating of this movie is 6.6/10.