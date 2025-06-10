Technology News
English Edition

The Prosecutor OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

The Prosecutor, directed by Donnie Yen, is a Chinese Action-Thriller movie based on the 2016 Hong Kong Drug Trafficking Case.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 June 2025 22:38 IST
The Prosecutor OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Youtube/ EAST Film News

Chinese Action-Thriller movie The Prosecutor is set to release soon

Highlights
  • The Prosecutor is a Chinese Action Thriller Movie starring Donnie Yen
  • The movie is based on instances of Hong Kong Drug Trafficking Case 2016
  • Streaming starts from June 13th, 2025, on Lionsgate Play
Advertisement

The Prosecutor is a Chinese action-thriller movie that is set to release digitally soon. This movie stars Donnie Yen, who is also the director and co-producer. The prosecutor follows the story based on the events of the 2016 drug-trafficking case, where an ex-prosecutor investigates the case of a man who has been wrongly charged with drug trafficking. To prove his innocence and expose the culprits, this officer uncovers shocking truths of the corrupted system. The movie will start streaming in June.

When and Where to Watch The Prosecutor

The Prosecutor will debut on June 13, 2025, only on Lionsgate Play. To watch the movie, the viewers will need to subscribe to the platform.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Prosecutor

Based on the real life case of Hong Kong drug-trafficking case in 2016, The prosecutor revolves around the sotry of a man who has been falsely accused of narcotics trafficking. However, Fok Chi Ho, portrayed by Donnie Yen, a former police officer decides to turn into a prosecutor to help the man prove his innocence. During the investigation, he risks himself, and his career, to solve the mystery and find the real culprit.

Cast and Crew of The Prosecutor

The Prosecutor stars Donnie Yen in the lead role, supported by electric star cast including Julian Cheung, Francis NG, Kent Cheng, Michael Hui, and more. Not only does Donnie Yen has acted but also, directed and co-produced this movie. The Prosecutor has been written by Pak Wai Lam and Edmond Wong. Choi Chul-Ho is the music composer, whereas, the cinematography has been done by Man Nok Wong.

Reception of The Prosecutor

This movie was a big hit when it released in the year 2024 in December. It received an outstanding review from both the critics and the audience. The IMDb rating of this movie is 6.6/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT, OTTRelease, Chinese, DonnieYen, TheProsecutor, Action, Thriller, LionsgatePlay
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Eleven OTT Release Date Announced: Know Where to Watch This Tamil Crime Thriller
Capcom Reveals Resident Evil Requiem at Summer Game Fest, Launch Set for February 2026

Related Stories

The Prosecutor OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Announces 'Now or Nothing' Sale in India: Check All Offers
  2. Android 16 Update Is Coming Soon - Here's What to Expect
  3. Realme Announces Limited-Time Discounts on Realme GT 7 Series in India
  4. iOS 26, iPadOS 26 Are Compatible With These iPhone and iPad Models
  5. Motorola Edge 60 With 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Offers
  6. Asus TUF Gaming F16, Gaming A16, ROG Strix G16, Zephyrus G14 Debut in India
  7. WWDC 2025: Apple Announces watchOS 26 With Major Overhaul
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Slightly Raises Odds of Asteroid Hitting the Moon in 2032 After Updated JWST Data
  2. James Webb Space Telescope Captures Stunning Near-Infrared View of Sombrero Galaxy
  3. Perseverance Rover Studies Ancient Martian Rocks at Fallbreen and Forlandet Quadrangle
  4. The Prosecutor OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Eleven OTT Release Date Announced: Know Where to Watch This Tamil Crime Thriller
  6. Nothing Announces 'Now or Nothing’ Sale in India for Nothing and CMF-Branded Products
  7. What is Liquid Glass Interface, Apple’s New Universal Design Language for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Other Devices
  8. Activision Says It's Working With Nintendo to Bring Call of Duty to Switch After Black Ops 7 Reveal
  9. Asus TUF Gaming F16, TUF Gaming A16, ROG Strix G16 and ROG Zephyrus G14 2025 Variants Launched in India
  10. UK Bolsters Web3 Investigations, Appoints First Crypto Intelligence Specialist to Insolvency Service
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »