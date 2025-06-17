Technology News
Dear Uma Now Available for Streaming on Sun NXT: What You Need to Know About Poetic Drama

Dear Uma is a heartfelt Telugu drama about love, memory, and a daughter's journey through her mother's untold past.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 June 2025 12:42 IST


Photo Credit: BookMyShow



Highlights
  • A young woman begins an emotional journey after finding her mother’s
  • Radhika Apte and Shefali Shah shine with deep, powerful performances
  • Acclaimed at Busan Film Festival for its poetic visuals and heartfelt
Dear Uma is a Telugu language-based soul-touched drama that goes deeper into the emotional journey of a young woman, unleashing the mother's untold past through her unsent letter in a series. The film catches the theme of loss, love and forgiveness, leading to self-discovery. The lead role collects the fragments of her mother's memories, and viewers are given an exploration of the legacy, family and healing. With the poetic narrative and stellar performance, and serene visuals, the drama is a deeply personal and reflective experience that the viewers can resonate with.

When and Where to Watch

Dear Uma aired on Jun 13, 2025, and will be available on the OTT Sun NXT. Viewers can watch it through their home screens.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer of Dear Uma was released on YouTube and Prime Video. It introduces Meera, a woman in her 30s, discovering a box of unsent letters of her dead mother, which are addressed to an unknown recipient named Uma. After reading the letters, she begins a journey which goes both emotionally and physically to trace the past of her mother. She understands the untold struggles of her mother, which she never spoke to her daughter about. The film unwraps in the form of a moving tale of connection, rediscovery, covered in a beautifully crafted narrative.

Cast and Crew

Dear Uma features Radhika Apte, Shefali Shah. Their performance brought emotional depth to the story. The film is directed by Neeraj Ghosh, the screenplay is done by Juhi Chaturvedi, and the music has been composed by Amit Trivedi. The production is under the banner of Clean Slate Pictures with Dharma Spotlight.

Reception

Before its release, Dear Uma has gained a lot of attention at many film festivals. It has gained recognition at the Busan Film Festival, as it got a standing ovation and glowing reviews for the heartfelt storytelling and beauty. Having a strong buzz, Dear Uma is portrayed to be one of the standout films from the crowd.

 

Comments

Further reading: Telugu language, OTT, Sun NXT
Gadgets 360 Staff



