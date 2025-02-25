Technology News
Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi streams on Netflix from March 3, available in multiple languages, including Hindi.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 February 2025 23:39 IST
Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Netflix

Vidaamuyarchi will be available on Netflix from March 3

  • Vidaamuyarchi will be available on Netflix from March 3
  • The Ajith Kumar-starrer streams in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi & more
  • The action thriller received mixed reviews but crossed Rs. 100 crore
Ajith Kumar's action thriller Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, is set to release on Netflix on March 3. The film, which was released in cinemas on February 6, garnered mixed reactions from audiences and critics alike. While the anticipation was high, the film's performance at the box office did not align with expectations. It has, however, continued to spark conversations about balancing commercial elements with artistic choices. Vidaamuyarchi was produced by Lyca Productions and features music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by OM Prakash, and editing by NB Srikanth.

When and Where to Watch Vidaamuyarchi

The film will be available for streaming on Netflix from March 3. Subscribers will be able to watch it in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The announcement was made by Netflix through a social media post, which included the phrase, “Muyarchi thiruvinai aakum. Vidaamuyarchi ulagai vellum” (Hard work leads to results… perseverance can win the world).

Official Trailer and Plot of Vidaamuyarchi

The trailer of Vidaamuyarchi hinted at an intense, action-packed narrative. The film follows Ajith Kumar's character as he navigates a high-stakes mission, with a mix of suspense and action woven throughout the plot. While the storyline remained under wraps before the theatrical release, the film was promoted as a gripping thriller with elements of personal struggle and redemption. Magizh Thirumeni, known for his distinctive storytelling, brought his signature touch to the film's screenplay.

Cast and Crew of Vidaamuyarchi

Ajith Kumar takes the lead in Vidaamuyarchi, marking his first collaboration with director Magizh Thirumeni. The film's ensemble cast includes actors who play key roles in shaping the narrative. The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with cinematography handled by OM Prakash and editing by NB Srikanth. Lyca Productions backed the project, adding to its high production value.

Reception of Vidaamuyarchi

The film received a mixed response upon its theatrical release. According to trade reports, Vidaamuyarchi collected around Rs 80 crores in domestic nett revenue and surpassed Rs 100 crores in global earnings. It has an IMDb rating of 7.5 / 10.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

ED Uncovers Rs. 600 Crore Crypto Fraud, Seizes Rs. 2.18 Crore in Search Operations
Samsung Galaxy M16 and Galaxy M06 5G India Launch Date Set for February 27
Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
