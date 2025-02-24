Grosse Pointe Garden Society Season 1 Now Streaming on JioHotstar

A suburban gardening club takes a dark turn in Grosse Pointe Garden Society, a new murder mystery series that has intrigued audiences with its blend of crime and deception. Centred around four members of an elite garden society, the show explores their involvement in unexpected secrets, affairs, and even murder. With an alternating timeline format and a mix of thriller and dark comedy elements, the series has been designed to keep viewers on edge.

When and Where to Watch 'Grosse Pointe Garden Society'

The first season of Grosse Pointe Garden Society premiered on February 23, 2025 and is now available for streaming on JioHotstar. The show consists of 13 episodes, each unfolding layers of intrigue within the seemingly idyllic community. New episodes are released weekly, keeping the suspense alive as the characters' pasts and motivations come to light.

Official Trailer and Plot of 'Grosse Pointe Garden Society'

The official trailer, released earlier in February, sets the tone for the series with its gripping visuals and ominous undertones. The storyline revolves around Alice Thompson, Birdie Langford, Brett Morrison, and Catherine Hayes, who are drawn into a world of lies and betrayal beneath the surface of their picturesque suburban lives. The show navigates themes of societal pressure, hidden desires, and moral dilemmas, presenting a contrast between the beauty of their gardens and the darkness lurking underneath.

Cast and Crew of 'Grosse Pointe Garden Society'

The series features a talented ensemble including AnnaSophia Robb, Melissa Fumero, Ben Rappaport, Aja Naomi King, Alexander Hodge, Nancy Travis, Matthew Davis, Daniella Alonso, and Felix Wolfe.