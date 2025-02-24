Technology News
English Edition

Raastha OTT Release: Aneesh Anwar’s Malayalam Thriller to Stream Soon

Malayalam survival thriller Raastha is set for its OTT debut on Manorama Max. Find out all details about its release.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 February 2025 16:35 IST
Raastha OTT Release: Aneesh Anwar’s Malayalam Thriller to Stream Soon

Photo Credit: YouTube

Raastha to stream on Manorama Max, release date yet to be announced

Highlights
  • Raastha to stream on Manorama Max, release date yet to be announced
  • Aneesh Anwar directs this Malayalam thriller starring Anagha Narayanan
  • The survival drama follows a woman’s journey to find her lost mother
Advertisement

Malayalam family thriller Raastha is gearing up for its digital release. The film, which premiered in cinemas on January 5, 2024, is now set to stream on Manorama Max. While an exact release date has not been disclosed, sources indicate that it will be announced soon. The movie, which blends emotional drama with survival elements, follows a young woman's quest to reunite with her long-lost mother and the challenges she faces along the way.

When and Where to Watch Raastha

Raastha will be available for streaming on Manorama Max. The platform has acquired the digital rights, but an official date for its release has yet to be confirmed. As anticipation builds, viewers can expect an update in the coming days regarding its availability online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Raastha

The film follows Shahana, played by Anagha Narayanan, a young woman from Kerala who embarks on a journey to Oman in search of her mother, who has been missing for 22 years. Assisted by Malayali expatriates, she pieces together clues that might lead her to her long-lost parent. However, during their pursuit, Shahana and her companions—Faizal, Mujeeb, and Khalid—become stranded in the vast Rub' al Khali desert, turning their emotional quest into a harrowing fight for survival. The trailer highlights the film's intense drama, emotional weight, and the harsh realities of the unforgiving landscape.

Cast and Crew of Raastha

Directed by Aneesh Anwar, Raastha is produced by Linu Sreenivas under the banner of Alu Entertainments. The screenplay and dialogues have been crafted by Shahul and Fayiz Madakkara. The film stars Anagha Narayanan in the lead role, supported by Aradhya Ann, Sudheesh, T.G. Ravi, and Irshad Ali.
The film's music is composed by Avin Mohan Sithara, with lyrics penned by Hari Narayanan BK, Anwar Ali, and R Venugopal. Vineeth Sreenivasan, Alphons Joseph, Sooraj Santhosh, and Mridula Varier lend their voices to the soundtrack. Vishnu Narayan handles cinematography, while editing is carried out by Afthar Anwar. Other key crew members include art director Venu Thoppil, makeup artist Rajesh Nenmmara, and sound designer A B Jubin.

Reception of Raastha

Raastha has received mixed reviews from audiences and critics. While some have appreciated its emotional depth and realistic portrayal of survival, others have pointed out pacing issues and an uneven narrative structure. The film's conclusion has been noted for its impactful yet bittersweet nature. IMDb ratings place the film at 2.9/10, with reviews indicating a divided response. While some viewers found the survival elements engaging, others felt the film struggled with execution and coherence.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Raastha, Malayalam Movies, OTT Release, Manorama Max, Aneesh Anwar, Malayalam Thriller, Survival Drama
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Cabin Fever Reboot Now On Lionsgate Play: Release Date, Cast, Plot Details, and Reviews
Xbox to Have Catalogue of Games That Use Muse AI Model, Says Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Raastha OTT Release: Aneesh Anwar’s Malayalam Thriller to Stream Soon
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Users to Get Apple TV+ and Apple Music With Postpaid, Wi-Fi Plans
  2. Acer Swift 14 AI Review: Good Work Laptop with Long Battery Life
  3. Asus Zenbook A14, Vivobook 16 Now Up for Pre-Orders; Check Out Offers
  4. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Date and Design Officially Revealed
  5. Realme Neo 7x Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of February 25 Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy M06 5G to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased
  7. iOS 18.4 Beta 1 Update Introduces Priority Notifications on iPhone
  8. Apple Reportedly Begins iPhone 16e Assembly in India for Sale and Export
  9. Xbox Will Have Catalogue of Games That Use Muse AI Model: Satya Nadella
  10. Lenovo's IdeaPad Slim 5 Refreshed With Up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 CPU in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Reveals Its Veo 2 Video Generation AI Model’s Pricing on Vertex AI Platform
  2. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 With Up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 CPU Launched in India: Price, Features
  3. iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Alleged Renders Suggest Significant Design Changes
  4. New Study Challenges Great Filter Theory, Suggests Life Evolves with Planetary Changes
  5. Wicked OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch the Oscar-Nominated Musical Online
  6. Raastha OTT Release: Aneesh Anwar’s Malayalam Thriller to Stream Soon
  7. Cabin Fever Reboot Now On Lionsgate Play: Release Date, Cast, Plot Details, and Reviews
  8. Grosse Pointe Garden Society Season 1 Now Streaming on JioHotstar
  9. Sankranthiki Vasthunnam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Victory Venkatesh Starrer Online?
  10. Suits LA Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »