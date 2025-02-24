Raastha OTT Release: Aneesh Anwar’s Malayalam Thriller to Stream Soon

Malayalam family thriller Raastha is gearing up for its digital release. The film, which premiered in cinemas on January 5, 2024, is now set to stream on Manorama Max. While an exact release date has not been disclosed, sources indicate that it will be announced soon. The movie, which blends emotional drama with survival elements, follows a young woman's quest to reunite with her long-lost mother and the challenges she faces along the way.

When and Where to Watch Raastha

Raastha will be available for streaming on Manorama Max. The platform has acquired the digital rights, but an official date for its release has yet to be confirmed. As anticipation builds, viewers can expect an update in the coming days regarding its availability online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Raastha

The film follows Shahana, played by Anagha Narayanan, a young woman from Kerala who embarks on a journey to Oman in search of her mother, who has been missing for 22 years. Assisted by Malayali expatriates, she pieces together clues that might lead her to her long-lost parent. However, during their pursuit, Shahana and her companions—Faizal, Mujeeb, and Khalid—become stranded in the vast Rub' al Khali desert, turning their emotional quest into a harrowing fight for survival. The trailer highlights the film's intense drama, emotional weight, and the harsh realities of the unforgiving landscape.

Cast and Crew of Raastha

Directed by Aneesh Anwar, Raastha is produced by Linu Sreenivas under the banner of Alu Entertainments. The screenplay and dialogues have been crafted by Shahul and Fayiz Madakkara. The film stars Anagha Narayanan in the lead role, supported by Aradhya Ann, Sudheesh, T.G. Ravi, and Irshad Ali.

The film's music is composed by Avin Mohan Sithara, with lyrics penned by Hari Narayanan BK, Anwar Ali, and R Venugopal. Vineeth Sreenivasan, Alphons Joseph, Sooraj Santhosh, and Mridula Varier lend their voices to the soundtrack. Vishnu Narayan handles cinematography, while editing is carried out by Afthar Anwar. Other key crew members include art director Venu Thoppil, makeup artist Rajesh Nenmmara, and sound designer A B Jubin.

Reception of Raastha

Raastha has received mixed reviews from audiences and critics. While some have appreciated its emotional depth and realistic portrayal of survival, others have pointed out pacing issues and an uneven narrative structure. The film's conclusion has been noted for its impactful yet bittersweet nature. IMDb ratings place the film at 2.9/10, with reviews indicating a divided response. While some viewers found the survival elements engaging, others felt the film struggled with execution and coherence.