Officer On Duty OTT Release Leaked Online: Where to Watch Kunchacko Boban’s Thriller Online?

A Malayalam crime thriller featuring Kunchacko Boban is set to arrive on an OTT platform after its theatrical release. The film, which premiered on February 20, 2025, has already secured a digital streaming deal. Viewers who missed the theatrical release will soon be able to watch it online. Reports indicate that Netflix has acquired the streaming rights, and the film is expected to be available by March 20, 2025. An official confirmation regarding the exact streaming date is awaited.

When and Where to Watch Officer On Duty

Officer On Duty could be available for streaming on Netflix following its run in cinemas, as per multiple reports. The crime thriller, which has garnered attention for its gripping storyline and performances, is expected to be released on the platform by March 20, 2025. Although the exact date has not been announced, reports suggest that the digital premiere will take place within a month of the theatrical release.

Official Trailer and Plot of Officer On Duty

The trailer of Officer On Duty hints at an intense investigative thriller. The film follows a demoted police inspector who takes on a counterfeit jewellery racket. What starts as a routine probe soon escalates into a high-stakes investigation that puts his life in danger. The film is said to be a well-packaged thriller, with critics praising its grounded approach and strong performances.

Cast and Crew of Officer On Duty

Directed by Jithu Ashraf and written by Shahi Kabir, Officer On Duty features Kunchacko Boban in the lead role. Priyamani, Jagadish, and Vishak Nair play key roles in the film. Cinematography is handled by Roby Varghese Raj, while the music is composed by Jakes Bejoy. Chaman Chakko is the editor, with the trailer cut by Saiju Sreedharan. The film is produced by Martin Prakkat, Renjith Nair, and Siby Chavara, with creative direction by Jineesh Chandran and production design led by Dileep Nath. Sound mixing has been done by Vishnu Sujathan, with KC Sidharthan and Sankaran AS managing sound design.