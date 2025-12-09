Tessa Thompson stars in one of the most complex and iconic roles ever written for the stage, as Hedda takes on a contemporary adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's masterpiece Hedda Gabler. Directed by Nia DaCosta, the film reimagines the 1891 drama for a modern world of desire, pressure, and inner turmoil. Thompson's performance is multilayered — a woman caught between the past she can't let go of and the present that slowly stabs her to death. A frustrating experience when all is said and done, only partially redeemed by its attention-grabbing imagery, airless atmosphere, and powerful concerns of control and identity, Hedda remains a psychological drama you won't easily forget.

When and Where to Watch Hedda

Hedda is streaming now only on Prime Video. It is available with a Prime Video subscription.

Trailer and Plot of Hedda

The Hedda trailer introduces us to Nia DaCosta's noir undertones, with Tessa Thompson playing a woman caught between her tormenting past and oppressive present, struggling against expectations, desire, and inner conflict as her choices take their tragic toll.

Cast and Crew of Hedda

Tessa Thompson stars as Hedda, with Nina Hoss and Imogen Poots, in a film directed by Nia DaCosta, who also co-wrote. Backed by strong producers, Thompson and DaCosta effect a haunting emotional curve.

Reception of Hedda

The film has an IMDb rating of 5.7/10, with mixed reviews. It holds mixed responses, even though a lot of people who watch it are attracted to its bold storytelling and the new take on things.