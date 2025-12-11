Pushparaj Rai’s Aarata is Now Available for Rent on Prime Video

Aarata (2024) is its cocktail blend of culture, drama, and raw humanness. Pulling the viewer deep into the heart of a coastal community where tradition, faith, and personal choices clash, the film is directed by Pushparaj Rai Malarabeedu. The film begins after the big Durga Parameshwari festival, but festivities turn sour when a scandal is born concerning the dilapidated sacred katte platform. What starts as a local dispute soon exposes more profound rifts, though perhaps none so grave as when one father's neglect places not just his household but the very heart of the village in jeopardy.

When and Where to Watch Aarata

The movie can be rented for viewing on Prime Video. It is available under the rental plan, and everyone, whether a Prime member or not, can rent a film.

Trailer and Plot of Aarata

The trailer shows pride, tradition, and one father's neglect have led to a village divided by scattered allegiances over a prized katte, leaving the community grappling with moral responsibility, honor, and the repercussions of individual actions.

Cast and Crew of Aarata

Directed by Pushparaj Rai Malarabeedu and penned by T. Raghavendra Holla with Malarabeedu, the project stars Utsav Vamanjoor, Saliyan Nayana, and Shashi Gujaran in lead roles, while Ranjan Kasargodu, Venya Rai, Yothish Shetty, Anil Raj Uppala, Chethan Rai Mani, and Sunil Nelligudde are convincing as supporting characters, adding weight and truth to the story.

Reception of Aarata

The film has a 5.0/10 IMDb rating, considering that it leans toward the meagre viewer amount.