Technology News
English Edition

Pushparaj Rai’s Aarata is Now Available for Rent on Prime Video

Aarata (2024), a coastal-culture drama by Pushparaj Rai, is now available for rent on Prime Video India, exploring community tensions and personal responsibility.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 December 2025 16:59 IST
Pushparaj Rai’s Aarata is Now Available for Rent on Prime Video

Photo Credit: IMDb

Aarata (2024) streams on Prime Video India—family, tradition, and conflict!

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Aarata (2024) is now available for rent on Prime Video India
  • Stars Utsav Vamanjoor, Saliyan Nayana, and Shashi Gujaran
  • The story centres on a cultural dispute and the impact of one man’s negli
Advertisement

Aarata (2024) is its cocktail blend of culture, drama, and raw humanness. Pulling the viewer deep into the heart of a coastal community where tradition, faith, and personal choices clash, the film is directed by Pushparaj Rai Malarabeedu. The film begins after the big Durga Parameshwari festival, but festivities turn sour when a scandal is born concerning the dilapidated sacred katte platform. What starts as a local dispute soon exposes more profound rifts, though perhaps none so grave as when one father's neglect places not just his household but the very heart of the village in jeopardy.

When and Where to Watch Aarata

The movie can be rented for viewing on Prime Video. It is available under the rental plan, and everyone, whether a Prime member or not, can rent a film.

Trailer and Plot of Aarata

The trailer shows pride, tradition, and one father's neglect have led to a village divided by scattered allegiances over a prized katte, leaving the community grappling with moral responsibility, honor, and the repercussions of individual actions.

Cast and Crew of Aarata

Directed by Pushparaj Rai Malarabeedu and penned by T. Raghavendra Holla with Malarabeedu, the project stars Utsav Vamanjoor, Saliyan Nayana, and Shashi Gujaran in lead roles, while Ranjan Kasargodu, Venya Rai, Yothish Shetty, Anil Raj Uppala, Chethan Rai Mani, and Sunil Nelligudde are convincing as supporting characters, adding weight and truth to the story.

Reception of Aarata

The film has a 5.0/10 IMDb rating, considering that it leans toward the meagre viewer amount.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OTT, Drama, Culture, PrimeVideo
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
James Gunn’s Superman (2025) Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know

Related Stories

Pushparaj Rai’s Aarata is Now Available for Rent on Prime Video
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15R Ace Edition India Launch Announced: See Details
  2. Vivo X300 Ultra Listed on China's 3C; Charging Speed Revealed
  3. OTT Releases of the Week: Saali Mohabbat, Kaantha, Single Papa, and More
  4. Instagram's New Algorithm Tool Lets You Take Control of Your Reels Tab
  5. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, Note 15 Pro 5G, Note 15 5G Launched Globally
  6. Spotify's New Feature Grants You More Control Over the Algorithm
  7. ChatGPT Can Now Complete Tasks in Adobe Photoshop, Express and Acrobat
  8. Google's New MCP Servers Take a Big Step Towards General-Purpose AI Agents
#Latest Stories
  1. ESA Telescopes Capture Ultra-Fast Winds Blasting From Distant Supermassive Black Hole
  2. Google’s Big Gemini AI Updates: AI Models, Search, Preferred Sources and More From the Week
  3. Microsoft Partners With Cognizant, Infosys, TCS and Wipro Over Agentic AI Adoption in India
  4. New Carbon-Titanium Composite Dramatically Improves Lithium-Sulfur Batteries
  5. Pushparaj Rai’s Aarata is Now Available for Rent on Prime Video
  6. James Gunn’s Superman (2025) Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know
  7. TRAPPIST-1e Methane Signal Likely False, Webb Data Suggests Airless Planet
  8. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, Note 15 Pro 5G With Up to 6,580mAh Battery Launched Globally Alongside Redmi Note 15 5G: Price, Specifications
  9. OnePlus 15R Ace Edition India Launch Date, Availability Details Announced
  10. Sei Partners Xiaomi to Pre-Install DeFi Wallet on Phones, SEI Token Sees Rapid Price Moves
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »