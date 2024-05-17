The biggest OTT release this week is Netflix's Bridgerton Season 3, which features romance, friendships, betrayals, dilemmas, and every other emotion served piping hot. As some of the past secrets are solved, other mysteries creep up.

Next in line is SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Crown of Blood, where we see two princes fighting together to save their beloved kingdom. The show is likely to remind you of the Amar Chitra Katha comics!

Those looking for a serious drama could watch Apple TV's Big Cigar, which shows the delicate correlation between the film industry and political movements. On the home front, there is Baxal: The Stiry of Naxalites, which gives a peek into the Naxalite–Maoist insurgency in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh.

On the international front, you can go for Netflix's new K-drama, The 8 Show, in which a few people get trapped in a mysterious eight-story building on the pretext of participating in a dangerous game show with tempting cash prizes.

Documentary enthusiasts could watch Prime Video's sports documentary 99, which follows how Manchester United's bad luck was overturned back in the 1990s.

Another option is Discovery Channel's Hidden Frontiers: Arabia, in which Reza Pakravan, the award-winning explorer and filmmaker, embarks on an adventurous journey across the remote and unexplored corners of the Arabian Peninsula—including the untamed expanses of Oman, Iran, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabian deserts—along with a team of adventure experts and scientists.

Top OTT Releases This Week

Here is our pick on the top OTT releases this week.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1

When: Now Streaming

Where: Netflix

Bridgerton is one of the most popular shows on Netflix, and its seasonal renewal is inevitably one of the most awaited ones. It follows eight close-knit siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family during the Regency era in England.

In this season, the romance between heartbroken Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) is the main premise. Lots of drama, exquisite costumes, lavish sets, and unexpected twists are in store.

Baahubali: The Crown of Blood

When: Now Streaming

Where: Hotstar

The animated series serves as a prequel to S.S. Rajamouli's Baahubali film franchise and follows Prince Amrendra Baahubali and Prince Baahubali long before the heir to the throne was decided. As a new masked villain emerges as a threat to the Mahishmati kingdom, the two stepbrothers must come together. The show also sees an interesting story arc of Katappa, the loyal royal guard, turning up against the kingdom. The show caters to the younger audience and is nine episodes long.

Bastar: The Naxal Story

When: Now Streaming

Where: Zee5

Adah Sharma's Bastar: The Naxal Story is about the Naxalite-Maoist insurgency in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh. Sharma, who plays an IPS officer caught in an ethical dilemma, was last seen in another politically sensitive film The Kerala Story, which revolved around the brain-washing of women by terrorists into converting to Islam, and ultimately terrorism. Indira Tiwari, Shilpa Shukla, and Raima Sen play other prominent roles in the film, which marks Sudipto Sen and Vipul Amrutlal Shah's directorial debut.

The Big Cigar

When: Now Streaming

Where: Apple TV

Apple TV's latest original gives an interesting peek into the close relationship between the Hollywood of the 1970s and political activism. The biographical drama kick starts with a manhunt for the founder of Huey P. Newton, the founder of the Black Panther Party – a Marxist Leninist and black political organisation. When it comes to light that Newton had sought help from a film producer to escape the nation, things take an exciting turn.

Madgaon Express

When: Now Streaming

Where: Prime Video

If you are looking for a light-hearted, no-brainer comedy, go for Prime Video's Madgaon Express. The film follows three down-on-luck childhood friends who decide to go to Goa for vacation after years of postponement finally. What follows next is a hilarious stride of comedy, chaos, and camaraderie. The film is still running theatrically in some regions.