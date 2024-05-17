Technology News

Top OTT Releases This Week: Bridgerton Season 3, Baahubali: The Crown of Blood and More

Popular English singer and songwriter Ed Sheran will be the main guest in The Great Indian Kapil Show this week

Written by Vaibhavi Mishra, Edited by Ravi R | Updated: 17 May 2024 19:31 IST
Top OTT Releases This Week: Bridgerton Season 3, Baahubali: The Crown of Blood and More

Photo Credit: Netflix

Part 1 of Bridgerton Season 3 is now out on Netflix

Highlights
  • If and The Garfield Movie are now running in theatres
  • MCU’s Madame Web is now available to stream on Netflix
  • Outer Range Season 2 out of Prime Video
Advertisement

The biggest OTT release this week is Netflix's Bridgerton Season 3, which features romance, friendships, betrayals, dilemmas, and every other emotion served piping hot. As some of the past secrets are solved, other mysteries creep up.

Next in line is SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Crown of Blood, where we see two princes fighting together to save their beloved kingdom. The show is likely to remind you of the Amar Chitra Katha comics!

Those looking for a serious drama could watch Apple TV's Big Cigar, which shows the delicate correlation between the film industry and political movements. On the home front, there is Baxal: The Stiry of Naxalites, which gives a peek into the Naxalite–Maoist insurgency in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh.

On the international front, you can go for Netflix's new K-drama, The 8 Show, in which a few people get trapped in a mysterious eight-story building on the pretext of participating in a dangerous game show with tempting cash prizes.

Documentary enthusiasts could watch Prime Video's sports documentary 99, which follows how Manchester United's bad luck was overturned back in the 1990s.

Another option is Discovery Channel's Hidden Frontiers: Arabia, in which Reza Pakravan, the award-winning explorer and filmmaker, embarks on an adventurous journey across the remote and unexplored corners of the Arabian Peninsula—including the untamed expanses of Oman, Iran, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabian deserts—along with a team of adventure experts and scientists.

Top OTT Releases This Week

Here is our pick on the top OTT releases this week.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1

When: Now Streaming

Where: Netflix

Bridgerton is one of the most popular shows on Netflix, and its seasonal renewal is inevitably one of the most awaited ones. It follows eight close-knit siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family during the Regency era in England.

In this season, the romance between heartbroken Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) is the main premise. Lots of drama, exquisite costumes, lavish sets, and unexpected twists are in store.

Baahubali: The Crown of Blood

When: Now Streaming

Where: Hotstar

The animated series serves as a prequel to S.S. Rajamouli's Baahubali film franchise and follows Prince Amrendra Baahubali and Prince Baahubali long before the heir to the throne was decided. As a new masked villain emerges as a threat to the Mahishmati kingdom, the two stepbrothers must come together. The show also sees an interesting story arc of Katappa, the loyal royal guard, turning up against the kingdom. The show caters to the younger audience and is nine episodes long.

Bastar: The Naxal Story

When: Now Streaming

Where: Zee5

Adah Sharma's Bastar: The Naxal Story is about the Naxalite-Maoist insurgency in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh. Sharma, who plays an IPS officer caught in an ethical dilemma, was last seen in another politically sensitive film The Kerala Story, which revolved around the brain-washing of women by terrorists into converting to Islam, and ultimately terrorism. Indira Tiwari, Shilpa Shukla, and Raima Sen play other prominent roles in the film, which marks Sudipto Sen and Vipul Amrutlal Shah's directorial debut.

The Big Cigar

When: Now Streaming

Where: Apple TV

Apple TV's latest original gives an interesting peek into the close relationship between the Hollywood of the 1970s and political activism. The biographical drama kick starts with a manhunt for the founder of Huey P. Newton, the founder of the Black Panther Party – a Marxist Leninist and black political organisation. When it comes to light that Newton had sought help from a film producer to escape the nation, things take an exciting turn.

Madgaon Express

When: Now Streaming

Where: Prime Video

If you are looking for a light-hearted, no-brainer comedy, go for Prime Video's Madgaon Express. The film follows three down-on-luck childhood friends who decide to go to Goa for vacation after years of postponement finally. What follows next is a hilarious stride of comedy, chaos, and camaraderie. The film is still running theatrically in some regions.

Bridgerton Season 3

Bridgerton Season 3

  • Release Date 16 May 2024
  • Genre Drama, Romance
  • Cast
    Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Jonathan Bailey, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Nicola Coughlan, Phoebe Dynevor, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Martins Imhangbe, Claudia Jessie, Ben Miller, Luke Newton, Regé-Jean Page, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Will Tilston, Polly Walker, Julie Andrews, Simone Ashley, Charithra Chandran, Shelley Conn, Calam Lynch, Rupert Young
  • Producer
    Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Chris Van Dusen, Julie Anne Robinson, Sarada McDermott, Holden Chang, Sarah Dollard
Bastar: The Naxal Story

Bastar: The Naxal Story

  • Release Date 15 March 2024
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Adah Sharma, Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, Subrat Dutta, Raima Sen, Anangsha Biswas, Anupam Joardar, Indira Tiwari, Kishore Kadam
  • Director
    Sudipto Sen
  • Producer
    Vipul Amrutlal Shah
Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express

  • Release Date 22 March 2024
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Nora Fatehi, Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Upendra Limaye, Chhaya Kadam, Remo D'Souza, Anupam Hinge, Nikolai Musalkov
  • Director
    Kunal Kemmu
  • Producer
    Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani
Baahubali: Crown of Blood

Baahubali: Crown of Blood

  • Release Date 17 May 2024
  • Genre Action, Animation
  • Cast
    Sharad Kelkar, Samay Thakkar, Mausam, Manoj Pandey
  • Director
    Navin John, Jeevan J. Kang
  • Producer
    Gaurav Banerjee, Sharad Devarajan, Prasad Devineni, Jeevan J. Kang, Varun Malik, S.S. Rajamouli, Maqbool Shaik, Vijay Tarig, Shobu Yarlagadda, Mahesh Menon
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT release
Vaibhavi Mishra
Vaibhavi Mishra
Vaibhavi writes about entertainment for Gadgets360. Over the years, she has covered many beats including travel, culture, science, lifestyle, cinema, fashion, technology, and food. When not panicking about work deadlines, Vaibhavi can be found looking for new places to explore, cuisines to try, and poems to read. Vaibhavi is available as @MisVaibhavi on Twitter and on email at vaibhavim@ndtv.com. More
Moto G85 5G Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Debut, Could Be Equipped With Snapdragon 4 Gen 3 Chip
ChatGPT Integrates Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive For Paid Users With Connect Apps Feature

Related Stories

Top OTT Releases This Week: Bridgerton Season 3, Baahubali: The Crown of Blood and More
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple May Start Producing Displays for These iPhone 16 Models Next Month
  2. HP Envy Move All-in-One Desktop Review
  3. Oppo Reno 12 Series New Leak Reveals Three Colourways
  4. Infinix GT 20 Pro India Price Range Revealed Ahead of May 21 Launch
  5. Acerpure Brings Air Purifiers, Robotic Vacuum Cleaners, More to India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy Watch 7 Might Be Equipped With These 3nm Chips
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Listed on Geekbench; Said to Get Improved Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 13R With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 5,030mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Moto G85 5G Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Debut, Could Be Equipped With Snapdragon 4 Gen 3 Chip
  3. ChatGPT Integrates Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive For Paid Users With Connect Apps Feature
  4. Google Announces Android 14 for TVs With Picture-in-Picture Mode, New Energy Modes
  5. Infinix GT Book Price in India, Specifications Teased Ahead of May 21 Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Shows Up on Geekbench; Tipped to Offer Better Cameras Than Galaxy S24
  7. Google Launches Accessibility-Focused Project Gameface on Android to Offer Hands-Free Navigation
  8. iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Display Production Said to Begin in June; iPhone 16 Pro Max Tipped to Get Upgraded Battery
  9. Meta Reportedly Working on AI-Enabled Camera-Integrated Earphones Dubbed Camerabuds
  10. Grand Theft Auto 6 Won’t Arrive Until Fall 2025, Take-Two Confirms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »