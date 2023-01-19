Technology News

Netflix Unveils 2023 Movie Slate with 49 Titles: The Full List

Anushka Sharma-led Chakda ‘Xpress, Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon, and Millie Bobby Brown’s Damsel lead the pack.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 19 January 2023 11:57 IST
Netflix Unveils 2023 Movie Slate with 49 Titles: The Full List

Photo Credit: Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown in a still from Damsel

Highlights
  • Rebel Moon is slated to release December 22
  • David Fincher's Michael Fassbender-led The Killer is out November 10
  • Only two Indian originals are confirmed for now

Netflix is bringing at least 49 new movies to its 2023 slate, which includes Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon, Millie Bobby Brown-led Damsel, Murder Mystery 2, Extraction 2, and David Fincher's latest project after the Oscar-nominated Mank, The Killer. Among that list, there are only two Indian originals for now, starting with the sports biopic Chakda ‘Xpress. In it, Anushka Sharma plays a dramatised portrait of Jhulan Goswami, the former Indian team captain, who played a pivotal role in getting women's cricket its needed recognition. There is also Zoya Akhtar's 1960s-set The Archies musical drama, which takes beloved characters from the comics and adds an Anglo-Indian spin. Neither of the two Indian originals have a definite release date, as of now.

Coming to Hollywood fare, Snyder leads the pack with his space opera, Rebel Moon, which centres around a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy, that finds itself threatened by armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius. A young woman named Kora (Sofia Boutella) is then dispatched to seek out warriors from neighbouring planets to help them take a stand. Rebel Moon is slated to drop December 22 on Netflix. A month prior to that marks Fincher's return to the crime/ serial killer genre —after pausing Mindhunter — in a twisted odyssey starring Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton as leads. Based on the French graphic novel series by Alexis Nolent, it follows a nameless methodical assassin, who after years of experience, begins to crack and suffer a psychological crisis. The Killer releases November 10.

Netflix January 2023 Releases: Mission Majnu, Fauda, and More

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) stars in Damsel, which aims to subvert the “damsel in distress” trope, with the heroine being thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, urging her to rely on her wits and will to survive. Damsel also stars the award-winning Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), and drops October 13 on Netflix. Adam Sandler has three Netflix entries this year, kicking the year off with the Murder Mystery sequel on March 31. Reuniting with Jennifer Aniston as the Spitz couple — now, full-time detectives — they now find themselves amidst an international abduction involving a Maharaja. Meanwhile, Spaceman is set for an autumn release, wherein an astronaut tasked with collecting mysterious ancient dust finds his earthy life falling into pieces. In addition to Sandler, the film stars an ensemble cast including Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman), Paul Dano (The Batman), Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory), and Isabella Rossellini (Blue Velvet). He also voices an adorable pet Lizard in Leo, an animated musical comedy that scuttles onto Netflix on November 22.

From the Korean side, we've got the Sang-ho Yeon (Train to Busan) directed Jung_E. Set on an uninhabitable 2194 Earth, the outcome of a civil war depends on cloning the brain of an elite soldier to create an AI robot mercenary. Jung_E releases this Friday, January 20. Later in the American Spring season, we've got Kill Boksoon, which follows a middle-aged woman's (Jeon Do-yeon) double life, as she switches between her responsibilities as a mother and a professional serial killer. Beyond that, we have Wes Anderson's untitled adaptation of the Roald Dahl stories, a sequel to Chicken Run, and an animated adaptation of the Chinese myth The Monkey King. As of yet, neither of them has a release date.

netflix 2023 slate rebel moon netflix 2023 slate rebel moon

Sofia Boutella as Kora in a still from Rebel Moon
Photo Credit: Netflix

List of Netflix original films in 2023

With that, here's the full list of movies gracing Netflix in 2023. We've marked the non-English language releases with an asterisk:

January
Dog Gone — January 13
Jung_E — January 20 *
You People — January 27
Pamela, a love story

February
True Spirit — February 3
Bill Russell: Legend — February 8
Your Place or Mine — February 10
We Have a Ghost — February 24

March
Luther: The Fallen Sun — March 10
The Magician's Elephant — March 17
Murder Mystery 2 — March 31

April
A Tourists Guide to Love — April 27

May
The Mother — May 12

June
Extraction 2 — June 16

July
They Cloned Tyrone — July 21

August
Heart of Stone — August 11
Lift — August 25

October
Damsel — October 13
Pain Hustlers — October 27

November
The Killer — November 10
A Family Affair — November 17
Leo — November 22

December
Leave the World Behind — December 8
Rebel Moon — December 22

Across 2023 — no solid release date
The Archies *
Best. Christmas. Ever!
Carga Máxima (Overhaul) *
Chakda ‘Xpress *
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Chupa
Choose Love
The Deepest Breath
Happiness for Beginners
Kill Boksoon *
Love at First Sight
Maestro
Monkey Man
The Monkey King
Nimona
Nyad
The Out-Laws
The Perfect Find
Players
Reptile
Rustin
Shirley
Spaceman
Untitled Wes Anderson/Roald Dahl Film
Victim/Suspect

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Dog Gone

Dog Gone

  • Release Date 13 January 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Biography, Drama, Kids & Family
  • Cast
    Rob Lowe, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Johnny Berchtold, Susan Gallagher, Soji Arai, Annabella Didion, Nick Peine, Mezi Atwood, Robert Bryan Davis, Bruce Busta Soscia, Brian Brightman, Rachael Thompson
  • Director
    Stephen Herek
  • Producer
    Nick Santora, Jeremy Kipp Walker
You People

You People

  • Release Date 27 January 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Romance
  • Cast
    Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lauren London, Nia Long, David Duchovny, Molly Gordon, Sam Jay, Mike Epps, Deon Cole, Rhea Perlman, Andrew Schulz, Andrea Savage, La La Anthony, Jordan Firstman, Bryan Greenberg
  • Director
    Kenya Barris
  • Producer
    Kenya Barris, Jonah Hill, Kevin Misher
Pamela, a love story

Pamela, a love story

  • Release Date 31 January 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Biography, Documentary
  • Cast
    Pamela Anderson
  • Director
    Ryan White
  • Producer
    Jessica Hargrave, Brandon Thomas Lee, Julia Nottingham, Ryan White
True Spirit

True Spirit

  • Release Date 3 February 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Biography, Drama
  • Cast
    Cliff Curtis, Anna Paquin, Teagan Croft, Josh Lawson, Todd Lasance, Stacy Clausen, Alyla Browne, Mezi Atwood, Alice Tate, Joey Vieira, Molly Belle Wright, Shanyn Asmar, Rishi Bliss
  • Director
    Sarah Spillane
  • Producer
    Susan Cartsonis, Debra Martin Chase, Andrew Fraser
Murder Mystery 2

Murder Mystery 2

  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Comedy, Crime
  • Cast
    Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Enrique Arce, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo, Zurin Villanueva, Kuhoo Verma, Adeel Akhtar, John Kani
  • Director
    Jeremy Garelick
  • Producer
    Adam Sandler, Allen Covert, Tripp Vinson, Jennifer Aniston, James Vanderbilt, James D. Stern
Extraction 2

Extraction 2

  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Thriller
  • Cast
    Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani
  • Director
    Sam Hargrave
  • Producer
    Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Chris Hemsworth
They Cloned Tyrone

They Cloned Tyrone

  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Mystery, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Jamie Foxx, Kiefer Sutherland, David Alan Grier, John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, Nick Arapoglou, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Jason Burkey, Jessica Fontaine, Joshua Mikel, Tamberla Perry, David Shae, Myrom Kingery, Jason Louder, James Moses Black, Austin Freeman, Robert Tinsley, Charity Jordan, Megan Sousa
  • Director
    Juel Taylor
  • Producer
    Jamie Foxx, Datari Turner, Tony Rettenmaier, Juel Taylor, Charles D. King, Stephen "Dr." Love
Heart of Stone

Heart of Stone

  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Thriller
  • Cast
    Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt
  • Director
    Tom Harper
  • Producer
    David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Bonnie Curtis, Julie Lynn, Gal Gadot, Jaron Varsano
The Archies

The Archies

  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Comedy, Musical, Romance
  • Cast
    Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina
  • Director
    Zoya Akhtar
  • Producer
    Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Sharad Devarajan
Chakda &lsquo;Xpress

Chakda ‘Xpress

  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Biography, Sport
  • Cast
    Anushka Sharma, Renuka Shahane, Anshul Chauhan, Koushik Sen, Mahesh Thakur
  • Director
    Prosit Roy
  • Producer
    Karnesh Ssharma
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: netflix, netflix 2023 movies, netflix 2023 releases, netflix 2023 movies list, zack snyder, rebel moon, chakda xpress, anushka sharma, zoya akhtar, the archies, murder mystery 2, adam sandler, millie bobby brown, damsel, extraction 2, the killer, david fincher, hollywood, bollywood, netflix india
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Apple Said to Be Working on Expanding Smart-Home Lineup With iPad-Like Smart Display, Faster Apple TV Box
Bitcoin Drops to $20,000 Price Point After Days of Rallying, Losses Hit Most Altcoins
Featured video of the day
iQoo 11: The All-Rounder

Related Stories

Netflix Unveils 2023 Movie Slate with 49 Titles: The Full List
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Price Details Leaked, Could Come in Two Colours
  2. Nokia C12 With Octa-Core Unisoc SoC Launched, Check Price
  3. iQoo Neo 7 Will Launch in India on This Date
  4. Moto G53 5G, Moto G73 5G Could Arrive in Three Different Colour Variants
  5. Nokia T21 Tablet With 10.36-Inch 2K Display Debuts in India, See Price
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Specifications, Pricing Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. Tecno Phantom Vision V Leaked Concept Renders Hint at Tablet-Like Display
  9. iQoo 11 5G Review: Pro Performance, Premium Price
  10. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi A1 Variant With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Surfaces on US FCC Certification Website: Report
  2. Bitcoin Drops to $20,000 Price Point After Days of Rallying, Losses Hit Most Altcoins
  3. OnePlus Ace 2 Spotted on Official Website; Could Launch as OnePlus 11R in India: Report
  4. Amazon to Cut Jobs in US, Canada, Costa Rica as Part of Mass Layoffs
  5. Netflix Unveils 2023 Movie Slate with 49 Titles: The Full List
  6. Apple Said to Be Working on Expanding Smart-Home Lineup With iPad-Like Smart Display, Faster Apple TV Box
  7. Nokia C12 With 6.3-Inch HD+ Display, 3,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Tecno Phantom Vision V Foldable Phone Concept Renders Hint at Tablet-Like Display, Triple Rear Cameras
  9. Spotify and Other Media Firms Ask EU to Take Action Against Apple's 'Unfair' App Store Practices
  10. Twitter to Lay Off 50 More Workers After Elon Musk Told Staff There Would Be No Further Job Cuts: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.