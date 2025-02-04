Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan’s Netflix Series The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Photo Credit: Netflix
Shah Rukh Khan has officially announced the title of his son Aryan Khan's debut directorial project. The Netflix series, named The Ba***ds of Bollywood, was revealed during the Next on Netflix event in Mumbai. The announcement was made through a title reveal video, featuring Shah Rukh and Aryan, where the latter acknowledged his position in the industry by stating, "baap ka raj hai." The series, produced by Gauri Khan, has been co-created by Aryan along with Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan. While the cast remains undisclosed, multiple actors are said to be involved in the project, as stated by Shah Rukh Khan.
The Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood is set to premiere this year, though an exact release date has not been provided. The show will be available exclusively on Netflix, as confirmed during the announcement event in Mumbai.
A title reveal video was released instead of a full trailer, featuring Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. While the complete storyline has not been disclosed, the official synopsis describes the series as an exploration of the dramatic, chaotic and comedic aspects of Bollywood beyond its glamorous facade. The project, backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, aims to present an insider's perspective on the entertainment industry through Aryan Khan's vision.
The cast details of The Ba***ds of Bollywood have not been revealed. Shah Rukh Khan mentioned that several well-known actors are part of the show, though their names have been withheld for now. The series is written and co-created by Aryan Khan, Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, with Gauri Khan serving as the producer under Red Chillies Entertainment. More details about the cast and release timeline are expected in the coming months.
