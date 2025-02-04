Technology News
Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan’s Netflix Series The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood is set to stream on Netflix, offering an insider’s take on the industry.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 February 2025 21:33 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Shah Rukh Khan revealed the Netflix series at a Mumbai event

  • Aryan Khan makes his directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood
  • Shah Rukh Khan revealed the Netflix series at a Mumbai event
  • The series explores Bollywood’s chaotic world beyond the glamour
Shah Rukh Khan has officially announced the title of his son Aryan Khan's debut directorial project. The Netflix series, named The Ba***ds of Bollywood, was revealed during the Next on Netflix event in Mumbai. The announcement was made through a title reveal video, featuring Shah Rukh and Aryan, where the latter acknowledged his position in the industry by stating, "baap ka raj hai." The series, produced by Gauri Khan, has been co-created by Aryan along with Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan. While the cast remains undisclosed, multiple actors are said to be involved in the project, as stated by Shah Rukh Khan.

When and Where to Watch The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood is set to premiere this year, though an exact release date has not been provided. The show will be available exclusively on Netflix, as confirmed during the announcement event in Mumbai.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Ba***ds of Bollywood

A title reveal video was released instead of a full trailer, featuring Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. While the complete storyline has not been disclosed, the official synopsis describes the series as an exploration of the dramatic, chaotic and comedic aspects of Bollywood beyond its glamorous facade. The project, backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, aims to present an insider's perspective on the entertainment industry through Aryan Khan's vision.

Cast and Crew of The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The cast details of The Ba***ds of Bollywood have not been revealed. Shah Rukh Khan mentioned that several well-known actors are part of the show, though their names have been withheld for now. The series is written and co-created by Aryan Khan, Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, with Gauri Khan serving as the producer under Red Chillies Entertainment. More details about the cast and release timeline are expected in the coming months.

 

Further reading: Aryan Khan, Netflix series, Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood, Red Chillies Entertainment, Bollywood drama
Samsung Files Patent for Smart Ring Which May Be Able to Control Device Displays
Kraken Obtains MiFID Licence to Launch Crypto Derivatives Trading in the EU
