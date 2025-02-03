Toma Ikuta is set to star in the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of Masamichi Kawabe's manga "Oni Goroshi." Titled Demon City, the film will begin streaming on February 27. A recently released trailer and key art provide a glimpse into the intense action and dark themes of the film. Directed and written by Seiji Tanaka, known for Melancholic, the film explores a gripping tale of vengeance, set against the backdrop of a crime-ridden city. Accompanying the film's dramatic tone is a musical score by renowned guitarist Tomoyasu Hotei.

When and Where to Watch Demon City

The film will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix starting February 27. Audiences worldwide can experience the intense storyline and high-stakes action from the comfort of their homes.

Official Trailer and Plot of Demon City

The trailer highlights Toma Ikuta's performance as Shuhei Sakata, a hitman who embarks on a path of revenge following the brutal murder of his wife and daughter by the masked criminal group Kimen-gumi. The narrative unfolds in the city of Shinjo, where Sakata, after surviving a gunshot to the head and awakening from a coma twelve years later, finds himself once again targeted by the same organization. As he fights back, he uncovers a deeper truth that alters his mission. The key art features Sakata holding an axe, embodying his transformation into a relentless force of retribution.

Cast and Crew of Demon City

Toma Ikuta leads an ensemble cast that includes Masahiro Higashide, Mio Tanaka, Matsuya Onoe, Masanobu Takashima, Ami Touma, Taro Suruga, Mai Kiryu, Naoto Takenaka, and Takuma Otoo. The film is produced by Netflix in collaboration with Amuse and Digital Frontier. Cinematography is handled by Kohei Kato, while action direction is led by Takashi Tanimoto. Yoshihiro Sato serves as the executive producer.