Samsung Files Patent for Smart Ring Which May Be Able to Control Device Displays

The ring-type device may be used to interact with LCD, LED, OLED, and flexible screens.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 February 2025 15:06 IST
Samsung Files Patent for Smart Ring Which May Be Able to Control Device Displays

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Jerry Kavan

The smart ring may act as an input device, patent suggests

Highlights
  • Samsung is developing a smart ring with device control capability
  • It may be able to control displays and move content between screens
  • All connected devices must be on the same wireless network
Samsung might be developing a new smart ring which may be able to connect with other devices and even control them, according to a recently published patent. The purported wearable device is said to have the capability of connecting with two devices, say a laptop or a tablet, control their displays, and even move things around. For this to work, the devices may have to be on the same wireless network.

Samsung Smart Ring Patent

According to a Samsung Electronics patent published by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) on January 30, the South Korean technology conglomerate is developing a ring-type device which may be used to interact with displays of various types, such as LCD, LED, OLED, and even flexible screens. It has three key components — an electronic device, a second electronic device, and an input device.

samsung patent Samsung

The Ring-Type Device May Be Used to Control Displays
Photo Credit: WIPO/Samsung Electronics

The first electronic device could be a smartphone or a laptop, the second electronic device may be a tablet or a secondary monitor, while the input device is said to be a ring-type device, a different wearable one, or even a stylus. The mechanism works by initially obtaining the location information of an input device and then using it to control the screens of one or more electronic devices. The screens are displayed depending on the position of the input device which is determined using distance, movement, and optical sensors as well as camera modules.

The electronic devices may have processors that control the displays based on the sensor data. This process is said to be supported by software and programs, and uses time-based data to make sure the output is synchronised with the user's input device movements. While the entire process is suggested to happen wirelessly, all the devices should be on the same wireless network.

Leveraging this mechanism, the input device may be able to control several display aspects. This includes the order in which displays appear, the content's layout, and its flow between the screens. It may allow flexibility in terms of screen arrangements and the presentation of content, which could be adjusted in real time based on the detected input device's position and gesture.


Shaurya Tomer

Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI)
Samsung Files Patent for Smart Ring Which May Be Able to Control Device Displays
