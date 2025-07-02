Ballerina Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and More

From the World of John Wick, Ballerina is an action-thriller movie that has finally landed on the OTT platform. Like other John Wick franchise movies, this is also a highly anticipated movie. The film follows Eve Macarro, portrayed by Ana De Armas, who is an assassin trained in the traditions of Ruska Roma, traces the murderers, and seeks revenge for her father's death. The movie has outstanding suspense, thrill, and action. Also, it lives up to the expectations of the audience.

When and Where to Watch Ballerina

Ballerina is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, YouTube, and Fandom for rent. However, it is recommended to take a subscription. Also, the movie is currently unavailable in India.

Official Trailer and Plot of Ballerina

This John Wick Franchise movie is a prequel to John Wick: Chapter 4. Ballerina follows Eve Macarro, played by Ana De Armas, joins the group Ruska Roma, with whom she was introduced in Parabellum. This assassin-trained group further traces the murderers and seeks revenge for her father's death. The movie is high on action and the thriller sequences will keep the audience hooked to their seats. The plot has been demonstrated extraordinarily whilst, the actors have performed their part to the mark.

Cast and Crew of Ballerina

This action-thriller comprise a star-studded cast where the prominent faces include Ana De Armas and Keanu Reeves. They further have been supported by the talented Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Ava Joyce McCarthy, and more. The movie has been written by Shay Hattern and Derek Kolstand, whereas, the direction has been done by Len Wiseman. The faces behind the music composition are Tyler Bates and Joel J. Richard. The cinematography has been done by Romain Lacourbas.

Reception of Ballerina

The movie was theatrically released on June 6th, 2025, where it received an outstanding response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.2/10.