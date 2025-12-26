Technology News
Bridgerton Season 4 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Bridgerton Season 4 follows Benedict’s enchanting love story with Sophie, streaming in two parts on Netflix.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 December 2025 16:34 IST
Bridgerton Season 4 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: IMDb

Watch Benedict meets Sophie at a grand ball in Bridgerton Season 4.

Highlights
  • Benedict Bridgerton finds love with Sophie at a masked ball
  • Bridgerton Season 4 streams on Netflix in two exciting parts
  • Tom Verica and Jaffar Mahmood direct the new romantic season
Bridgerton Season 4 is out now, with the preps for more new weddings! This time, Bridgerton has come with more surprises and in two parts. The second eldest sibling of the titular clan, known as Benedict Bridergton, is now going to marry by knowing the girls at the ball. He used to look from the corner of the ballroom previously for his own love story to happen. Benedict is now involved in a romantic intrigue with Sophie, who is quite determined and alluring. All eyes are on the wedding bells now!

When and Where to Watch

Viewers can see the upcoming nuptials of Bridgerton in part one on January 29, 2026. Another part of those on February 26, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

The series is about finding love in the perfect shadow of royalness! Lady Bridgerton's masquerade ball invites the men and women to get to know each other and find their true partners. There is a thrilling short clip of the trailer, which shows that Benedict finds his interest in the woman in a silver gown, named Sophie. She mysteriously leaves from there. Out of his interest, he slips out in the town and society to find that lady. After knowing her truth, will he derail from the journey of love with Sophie? The story takes beautiful twists and turns, which viewers would enjoy more than the previous ones.

Cast and Crew

There is a huge cast in all of its seasons, but this one comes with new additions. In this season, the main leads are Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha. The directors of the series are Tom Verica and Jaffar Mahmood, working in assistance with others.

Reception

The last season had an IMDb rating of 7.4, and the audience is waiting for another season to come.

 

