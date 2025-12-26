BMSG FES’25 – GRAND CHAMP Concert Film Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Five years since the formation of the label BMSG, founder and artist SKY-HI brings together the multiple ace lineup of the label for a four-hour outdoor music spectacle of 66 songs, BMSG FES'25 – GRAND CHAMP! Says the film, "Over 80 minutes, the film encapsulates the energy, emotion, and community of the BMSG fam at festival scale, combining performance magic with the wild atmosphere of a true open-air celebration. The viewers were so excited to watch this show, and it's on the air now!

When and Where to Watch

BMSG FES'25 – GRAND CHAMP is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video India, making the entire festival experience available to global audiences.

Trailer and Plot

The concert film is not like a scripted plot; it is more like a journey through sound, talent, and shared growth. SKY-HI and the BMSG roster will take control of the outdoor stage, featuring powerful dance routines and vocal performances. The editing encapsulates crowd energy, on-stage chemistry, emotional speeches, and the rush of mass performance, offering viewers as close a virtual alternative to the real thing as possible.

Cast and Crew

The performers include SKY-HI, BE: FIRST, MAZZEL, STARGLOW, Novel Core, REIKO, RUI, TAIKI, Aile The Shota, KANON and others. The producer of the event is SKY-HI and BMSG, with the event production team, and also many choreographers and musical directors to make the concert performance a bang.

Reception

This festival-level production, with its emotionally charged performances, unifying all-star artists and killer setlist depth, has earned a heartwarming reception from fans alike for BMSG FES'25 – GRAND CHAMP. What makes it both a celebration and a landmark in Japan's contemporary pop and hip-hop scene is how viewers especially emphasise BMSG's growth over the five years they have been together.