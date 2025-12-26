Technology News
English Edition

BMSG FES’25 – GRAND CHAMP Concert Film Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

BMSG FES’25 – GRAND CHAMP captures SKY-HI and the BMSG family delivering a powerful 66-song outdoor concert, now streaming on Prime Video.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 December 2025 16:42 IST
BMSG FES’25 – GRAND CHAMP Concert Film Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Photo Credit: Threads

BMSG FES’25: Five years of hits live with SKY-HI and all-stars.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • SKY-HI unites BMSG artists for a massive 4-hour live concert
  • 66 electrifying performances filmed outdoors at festival scale
  • Now streaming worldwide on Prime Video India
Advertisement

Five years since the formation of the label BMSG, founder and artist SKY-HI brings together the multiple ace lineup of the label for a four-hour outdoor music spectacle of 66 songs, BMSG FES'25 – GRAND CHAMP! Says the film, "Over 80 minutes, the film encapsulates the energy, emotion, and community of the BMSG fam at festival scale, combining performance magic with the wild atmosphere of a true open-air celebration. The viewers were so excited to watch this show, and it's on the air now!

When and Where to Watch

BMSG FES'25 – GRAND CHAMP is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video India, making the entire festival experience available to global audiences.

Trailer and Plot

The concert film is not like a scripted plot; it is more like a journey through sound, talent, and shared growth. SKY-HI and the BMSG roster will take control of the outdoor stage, featuring powerful dance routines and vocal performances. The editing encapsulates crowd energy, on-stage chemistry, emotional speeches, and the rush of mass performance, offering viewers as close a virtual alternative to the real thing as possible.

Cast and Crew

The performers include SKY-HI, BE: FIRST, MAZZEL, STARGLOW, Novel Core, REIKO, RUI, TAIKI, Aile The Shota, KANON and others. The producer of the event is SKY-HI and BMSG, with the event production team, and also many choreographers and musical directors to make the concert performance a bang.

Reception

This festival-level production, with its emotionally charged performances, unifying all-star artists and killer setlist depth, has earned a heartwarming reception from fans alike for BMSG FES'25 – GRAND CHAMP. What makes it both a celebration and a landmark in Japan's contemporary pop and hip-hop scene is how viewers especially emphasise BMSG's growth over the five years they have been together.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OTT, Concert, Japan, Musical, Primevideo
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Nvidia Is Reportedly Acquiring AI Chip Designer Groq’s Assets for $20 Billion

Related Stories

BMSG FES’25 – GRAND CHAMP Concert Film Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Signature Series India Launch Set for Flipkart Reveal This Week
  2. Realme 16 Pro Will Launch in India With This MediaTek Chip, Battery
  3. WhatsApp for iOS May Soon Make It Simple for Admins to Grow Their Audience
  4. BSNL Announces New Christmas Bonanza Plan With These Benefits
  5. Xiaomi 17 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched at This Price
  6. Xiaomi Watch 5 With an EMG Sensor Launched at This Price
  7. You Can Soon Change Your Gmail Address Without Losing Your Account
  8. Xiaomi 17 Visits BIS Certification Site, Likely to Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. BMSG FES’25 – GRAND CHAMP Concert Film Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
  2. Bridgerton Season 4 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. Nvidia Is Reportedly Acquiring AI Chip Designer Groq’s Assets for $20 Billion
  4. Samsung’s Galaxy Z TriFold Display Breaks in Bend Test, Raising Durability Concerns
  5. iQOO Z11 Turbo Price, Chipset, More Details Revealed Ahead of Launch: See Expected Features
  6. Disco Elysium - The Final Cut Is Free Right Now on Epic Games Store: How to Redeem
  7. Google’s NotebookLM to Reportedly Add a Lecture Mode to Audio Overviews; Teases New British Accent
  8. Honor Power 2 Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 8500 SoC; iPhone Pro-Like Design Leaks
  9. Lenovo Watch GT Pro Launched With 1.43-Inch Display, SpO2 Monitor: Price, Specifications
  10. Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »