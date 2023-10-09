Technology News

Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Reportedly Fought to Keep ‘I’m Just Ken’ Dance Sequence in the Film

When questioned by the studio, Gerwig likened the ‘dream ballet’ to Singin’ in the Rain’s (1952) ballet scene.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 9 October 2023 13:55 IST
Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Reportedly Fought to Keep 'I'm Just Ken' Dance Sequence in the Film

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Ryan Gosling in a still from Barbie

  • The Margot Robbie-led Barbie was released July 21 in theatres worldwide
  • ‘I’m Just Ken’ track has been streamed over 78.5 million times on Spotify
  • Barbie has grossed $1.43 billion at the global box office
Barbie director Greta Gerwig has revealed that the iconic ‘I'm Just Ken' dance sequence from the film was almost removed from the script. Speaking to Succession creator Jesse Armstrong at the BFI London Film Festival, the filmmaker claimed that the studio executives at Warner Bros. questioned her at a ‘big meeting' whether the standout scene was necessary. However, she stood her ground and cited the 1952 movie Singin' in the Rain's ballet scene as a reference point for Barbie's ‘dream ballet,' where all the Kens would be dressed in black and dance across a wide-open, pink and blue-hued space, as they work out their identity issues.

“It just said in the script, ‘And then it becomes a dream ballet and they work it out through dance',” Gerwig said in the interview (via Variety). “There was a big meeting that was like, ‘Do you need this?' And I was like, ‘Everything in me needs this.' They were like, ‘What do you even mean? What is a dream ballet?'” The scene in question does come across as odd in screenplay format, as it just transitions from a musical fight sequence at the Barbie Land beach into a vast emptiness, with Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu beaching off. It appears as though WB was worried whether the quirky change in environment would sit well with a mainstream audience. Also, Barbie was never intended as a musical — in fact, the ‘I'm Just Ken' track initially didn't have a solid place until Gerwig heard and ‘loved' the small version composer Mark Ronson wrote.

The song is now a certified hit, with over 78.5 million streams on Spotify and 10 million views on YouTube, at the time of writing. Gosling, who previously recorded songs for his 2016 film La La Land, was the vocalist for his part in Barbie as well and placed at No. 87 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in August. “I was like if people could follow that in Singin' in the Rain, I think we'll be fine. I think people will know what this is. So that was the big reference point,” Gerwig explained, adding that she was equally stressed about the sequence totally failing. After all, this wasn't the only time filming was interrupted, as a Time Magazine story revealed that Mattel president and COO Richard Dickson flew over to the location to ‘argue' with director Gerwig and lead Margot Robbie over an undisclosed scene that felt ‘off-brand' to him. The duo changed his mind by performing the scene before him, and it stayed.

Barbie is now the biggest film of 2023, having grossed $1.43 billion (about Rs. 11,901 crore) at the global box office, sitting right above The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Oppenheimer. It perched Gerwig as the first-ever woman director to join the billion-dollar club, and follows the stereotypical Barbie doll (Robbie) living her perfect life in the pink-hued Barbie Land until she starts turning sentient and is forced to face an existential crisis. Wanting to reverse those conflicting thoughts, she sets off on a journey to the real world with Ken (Gosling), where she learns about patriarchy, the troubled lives of women and how barbie dolls have perpetuated stereotypes and led young girls to have a skewed perception of themselves. The film is slated to release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD formats on October 17.

Barbie is now available to watch digitally, and is still showing in select theatres across the world.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Barbie

Barbie

  • Release Date 21 July 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Romance
  • Cast
    Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Hari Nef, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Connor Swindells, Ritu Arya, Jamie Demetriou
  • Director
    Greta Gerwig
  • Producer
    Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Robbie Brenner, David Heyman
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Honor Magic Vs 2, Honor Watch 4 Pro Launch Date Set For October 12: All Details

Popular Mobile Brands
