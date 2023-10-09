Honor Magic Vs 2 foldable phone was recently reported to have been listed on China's 3C certification site. The foldable is expected to succeed the Honor Magic Vs, which was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona, Spain earlier this year in February. Honor has now announced the launch date of the Honor Magic Vs 2. The company has also confirmed the release of the Honor Watch 4 Pro on the same day. The smart wearable is said to join the Honor Watch 4, which was introduced in China in July and may soon launch in India.

According to a Weibo post shared by Honor, the Honor Magic Vs 2 and the Honor Watch 4 Pro will launch in China on October 12. The firm has not yet revealed any more details about the products and about their global launch. We may learn more about them in the days leading up to the launch.

Meanwhile, in a recent Geekbench listing, an Honor handset with the model number VER-AN00, speculated to be the Magic Vs 2, was spotted with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with 16GB of RAM. In an earlier 3C certification website listing, the phone was spotted with a similar model number of VCA-AN00. The phone is said to ship with Android 13.

The teaser image shared by Honor suggests that the Magic Vs 2 will sport a 50-megapixel primary rear camera. The phone may also pack a secondary 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and an 8-megapixel 3x telephoto camera like the Honor Magic Vs. The company claims that the Magic Vs 2 will be thinner and lighter than the preceding model.

In the meantime, the Honor Watch 4 Pro is said to offer a combination of “classics and technology” (translated from Chinese). This will join the Watch 4, which may launch in India soon.

