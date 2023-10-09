Technology News

Honor Magic Vs 2, Honor Watch 4 Pro Launch Date Set For October 12: All Details

Honor Magic Vs was unveiled at MWC 2023 in February.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 October 2023 12:49 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic Vs (pictured) is offered in Black and Cyan colour options

Highlights
  • Honor Magic Vs 2 could support 35W wired fast charging
  • The phone was spotted on China’s 3C certification site
  • Honor Magic Vs supported 66W wired SuperCharge
Honor Magic Vs 2 foldable phone was recently reported to have been listed on China's 3C certification site. The foldable is expected to succeed the Honor Magic Vs, which was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona, Spain earlier this year in February. Honor has now announced the launch date of the Honor Magic Vs 2. The company has also confirmed the release of the Honor Watch 4 Pro on the same day. The smart wearable is said to join the Honor Watch 4, which was introduced in China in July and may soon launch in India.

According to a Weibo post shared by Honor, the Honor Magic Vs 2 and the Honor Watch 4 Pro will launch in China on October 12. The firm has not yet revealed any more details about the products and about their global launch. We may learn more about them in the days leading up to the launch.

Meanwhile, in a recent Geekbench listing, an Honor handset with the model number VER-AN00, speculated to be the Magic Vs 2, was spotted with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with 16GB of RAM. In an earlier 3C certification website listing, the phone was spotted with a similar model number of VCA-AN00. The phone is said to ship with Android 13.

The teaser image shared by Honor suggests that the Magic Vs 2 will sport a 50-megapixel primary rear camera. The phone may also pack a secondary 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and an 8-megapixel 3x telephoto camera like the Honor Magic Vs. The company claims that the Magic Vs 2 will be thinner and lighter than the preceding model.

In the meantime, the Honor Watch 4 Pro is said to offer a combination of “classics and technology” (translated from Chinese). This will join the Watch 4, which may launch in India soon.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor Magic Vs

Honor Magic Vs

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 7.90-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 54-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1984x2272 pixels
Further reading: Honor Magic Vs2, Honor Magic Vs2 launch, Honor Watch 4 Pro, Honor Watch 4 Pro launch, Honor
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to Stick With Qualcomm Processor; S24 Plus and S24 Might Get Exynos Options
