One of the most popular fitness reality shows, Battleground, is finally back with its second season. Led by Shikhar Dhawan, this season witnesses 16 contestants, who compete against each other, only to bag the title of India's Ultimate Fitness Star. The plot of the show will be similar to that of season one and will involve different physical challenges, intense daily tasks, and an elimination at the weekend. This season will feature four teams driven by celebrity mentors, where Abhishek Malhan returns as the mentor, with other new faces.

When and Where to Watch Battleground Season 2

The show is now streaming on Amazon MX Player and Prime Video. Currently, two episodes are available, while the other ones will drop eventually.

Official Trailer and Plot of Battleground Season 2

The second season of the show will feature our teams led by different celebrity mentors - Mumbai Strikers (Priyanka Chahar Choudhary), Haryana Bulls (Khesari Lal Yadav), Delhi Dominators (Abhishek Malhan), and UP Darbhanga (Rahul Chaudhari). Shikhar Dhawan returns as the supermentor, and the show will have 16 contestants entering into a high-stakes battle, only to claim the title of India's Ultimate Fitness Star. The format of the show will involve physical tasks and challenges that the contestants must survive through patience, pressure, and endurance. Also, the elimination will be done on the weekend.

Cast and Crew of Battleground Season 2

Directed by Uttam Domale and Deepdutt Pandey, the second season of the show will feature Shikhar Dhawan as the supermentor, while Abhishek Malhan returns as the mentor. Also, this season will have fresh faces as mentors, including Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Khesari Lal Yadav, and Rahul Chaudhary.

Reception of Battleground Season 2

The show has been released today; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently awaited.