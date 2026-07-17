Redmi could soon expand the availability of the Note 17 Pro 5G, as the handset's purported global variant has surfaced in an import-export database. The listing reveals the identifier believed to be associated with the smartphone, along with its memory configurations and shipment records. A related Poco-branded handset has also appeared on the same database, hinting at another possible rebranded model. Xiaomi has not officially announced the global launch of the Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G.

Redmi Note 17 Pro Global Launch Could Be Near as NBD Listing Surfaces

According to a report by The Tech Outlook, a Xiaomi smartphone bearing the identifier 2607DRA18G has been spotted on the NBD import and export database. Although the listing does not mention the device's commercial name, the publication notes that it closely matches the Chinese variant of the Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G, which is identified as 2607DRA18C. Based on this similarity, the publication believes the newly listed handset is the version intended for global markets.

The database reportedly includes four shipment records dated May 16 and May 25. The smartphone is said to have been shipped to Pakistan and Vietnam, while the listings also reveal two memory variants comprising 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage.

Meanwhile, tipster Kacper Skrzypek (@kacskrz) suggested the global Redmi Note 17 Pro could be equipped with an 8,340mAh battery. In comparison, the Chinese model packs a 9,000mAh battery, while the Indian variant is tipped to retain the same 9,000mAh capacity.

The report also notes that another Xiaomi device, identified as 2607DPC18G, has appeared in the NBD database. It has previously been spotted on the EEC and Indonesia's TKDN certification platforms. While its final marketing name remains unknown, the publication suggests it could launch under the Poco brand because of its similar identifier. However, it also points out that Xiaomi's rebranding strategy has been confusing in the past. A Redmi Note 17 5G-related Poco handset was earlier expected to debut as the Poco M8 Plus, but later, HyperOS code identified it as the Poco M8 Power.

Redmi introduced the 9,000mAh battery-backed Note 17 Pro in China earlier this month, alongside the standard Redmi Note 17. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset, runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 3 based on Android 16, and features a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display. It also supports 67W wired fast charging.