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Asus Pad India Launch Date Announced as Company Reveals Key Specifications

The Asus Pad T3201 will be bundled with a protective folio case featuring four viewing modes.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 17 July 2026 17:02 IST
Asus Pad India Launch Date Announced as Company Reveals Key Specifications

Photo Credit: Asus

The tablet is already available in select global markets

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Highlights
  • Asus Pad to launch in India on August 6 at 12pm IST
  • The tablet is confirmed to run on Dimensity 8300 chipset
  • It will have a quad-speaker setup and pack a 9,000mAh battery
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Asus is gearing up to launch a new tablet in India, and the company has finally announced its launch date. The device, dubbed the Asus Pad T3201, marks the company's return to the tablet segment in the country in nearly a decade. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the Taiwan-based company has revealed some of its key specifications. The Asus Pad will sport a 12.2-inch OLED screen. It will be powered by a Dimensity 8300 chipset and will run on Android 16. It is confirmed to pack a 9,000mAh battery.

ASUS Pad India Launch Date Revealed

The launch of the Asus Pad T3201 in India is set for August 6 at 12pm IST. The tablet will be available for purchase via Flipkart, Asus eShop, Asus and ROG Stores, Reliance Digital outlets, and authorised ASUS retail partners across the country.

Its pricing details will be revealed closer to launch, as per the company.

Asus Pad Specifications (Confirmed)

The Asus Pad T3201 is confirmed to sport a 12.2-inch 2.8K (2,800×1,840 pixels) dual-layer OLED screen with a 3:2 aspect ratio, a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 2,000 nits peak brightness, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. It will also feature TÜV-certified Low Blue Light and Low Flicker technologies, along with support for the Asus Pen 2.0 stylus.

Under the hood, the Asus Pad is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It supports storage expansion up to 1TB via a microSD card. It will also support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

For optics, the tablet will feature a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with Face Unlock support. On the audio front, it is confirmed to have a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos 360-degree Cinematic Sound.

The Asus Pad will pack a 9,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging, which Asus claims can charge the battery from zero to 50 percent in 30 minutes. It measures 6.5mm in thickness and weighs 523g.

Asus Pad

Asus Pad

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.20-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8300
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 2800x1840 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 16
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
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Further reading: Asus Pad, Asus Pad Launch Date, Asus Pad Specifications, Asus Pad Features
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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