Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design was released in 2024 as the world's first tri-fold smartphone. The Chinese smartphone brand is expected to launch the second-generation tri-fold smartphone, tentatively called Huawei Mate XT 2, later this year. Huawei has not officially confirmed its existence, but a newly surfaced patent suggests that the Huawei Mate XT 2 might come with major design changes compared to its predecessor. It is likely to have an updated folding mechanism.

Huawei's Next Tri-Fold Phone May Feature a New Folding Design

Tipster Ice Universe on X shared patent documents claimed to be associated with the Huawei Mate XT 2. They show a phone with a redesigned, inward-folding design, marking a shift from the outward-folding design adopted by the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design.

These patent images appear to reveal Huawei's new tri-fold design for the Mate XT2. pic.twitter.com/DoOmcQPdpI — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) July 17, 2026

The patent images show that both side panels fold over the main flexible display, resembling the design elements of the Galaxy Z TriFold. The left panel could fold inward first, followed by the right panel, indicating a different closing mechanism.

The patented device seems to have a dedicated cover display in addition to a large foldable inner screen, which also marks a design change from the existing model. The images also show a circular rear camera module positioned in the middle of the rear panel. The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design, for comparison, boasts a Star Diamond camera module.

Huawei Mate XT 2 is rumoured to go official in October this year with a Kirin 9050 Pro chipset. The battery capacity is likely to be around 6,000mAh.

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design was released in China back in 2024 with a price tag of CNY 19,999 (roughly Rs. 2,35,900) for the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It runs on a Kirin 9010 chipset. The display measures 10.2 inches when fully unfolded. It has a 50-megapixel rear camera unit and a 5,600mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless charging support.