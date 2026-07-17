Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design was released in 2024 as the world's first tri-fold smartphone. The Chinese smartphone brand is expected to launch the second-generation tri-fold smartphone, tentatively called Huawei Mate XT 2, later this year. Huawei has not officially confirmed its existence, but a newly surfaced patent suggests that the Huawei Mate XT 2 might come with major design changes compared to its predecessor. It is likely to have an updated folding mechanism.
Huawei's Next Tri-Fold Phone May Feature a New Folding Design
Tipster Ice Universe on X shared patent documents claimed to be associated with the Huawei Mate XT 2. They show a phone with a redesigned, inward-folding design, marking a shift from the outward-folding design adopted by the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design.
The patent images show that both side panels fold over the main flexible display, resembling the design elements of the Galaxy Z TriFold. The left panel could fold inward first, followed by the right panel, indicating a different closing mechanism.
The patented device seems to have a dedicated cover display in addition to a large foldable inner screen, which also marks a design change from the existing model. The images also show a circular rear camera module positioned in the middle of the rear panel. The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design, for comparison, boasts a Star Diamond camera module.
Huawei Mate XT 2 is rumoured to go official in October this year with a Kirin 9050 Pro chipset. The battery capacity is likely to be around 6,000mAh.
Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design was released in China back in 2024 with a price tag of CNY 19,999 (roughly Rs. 2,35,900) for the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It runs on a Kirin 9010 chipset. The display measures 10.2 inches when fully unfolded. It has a 50-megapixel rear camera unit and a 5,600mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless charging support.