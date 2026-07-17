Google is all set to host its Made by Google event next month. New Pixel phones, including Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold, are believed to be launched at the event. As we wait for the event, a new leak has revealed codenames for the Pixel 11a smartphone. The codename for next year's Pixel A-series phone reportedly appeared in the beta version of Google's Phone app. The Pixel 11a will succeed the Pixel 10a, which was released earlier this year with a Tensor G4 chipset and a 5,100mAh battery.

Pixel 11a Codename Surfaces in Google Phone App

Android Authority spotted the internal codenames of the Pixel 11 series in the Phone by Google version 230.0.946661649-publicbeta-pixel. The codenames are Cubs, Grizzly, Kodiak, Yogi, and Formosan. From previous leaks, it's evident that the first four codenames are linked to the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold, respectively. The report claims that the "Formosan" is assocated wth the upcoming Pixel 11a.

The appearance of the Formosan codename in Google's Phone app suggests the company has already begun work on the Pixel 11a. The company appears to be following a bear-themed naming pattern for the entire Pixel 11 lineup. Google has yet to confirm the existence of this Pixel A-series phone, and the company can change the codenames before launch, so these details should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Meanwhile, Google is setting the stage for its Made by Google event on August 12. The company is expected to introduce Pixel Watch 5 and next-generation Pixel Buds earphones alongside the Pixel 11 series.

Google Pixel 11a is expected to offer upgrades over the Pixel 10a, which was launched in March in India with a price tag of Rs. 49,999. It has a 6.3-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It runs on Google's in-house Tensor G4 chipset and Titan M2 security coprocessor.

The Pixel 10a has a dual rear camera unit, led by a 48-megapixel main shooter. It carries a 13-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. It has a 5,100mAh battery with support for 30W wired and 10W wireless charging.