Technology News
English Edition

Google Pixel 11a Codename Reportedly Spotted in Phone App

Pixel 11a's codename reportedly spotted in the Phone by Google version 230.0.946661649-publicbeta-pixel.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 17 July 2026 20:24 IST
Google Pixel 11a Codename Reportedly Spotted in Phone App

Made by Google event is set to take place on August 12

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Pixel 11a will likely launch sometime in the first half of next year
  • Google appears to be following a bear-themed naming pattern for Pixel 11
  • Pixel 11a will succeed the Pixel 10a
Advertisement

Google is all set to host its Made by Google event next month. New Pixel phones, including Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold, are believed to be launched at the event. As we wait for the event, a new leak has revealed codenames for the Pixel 11a smartphone. The codename for next year's Pixel A-series phone reportedly appeared in the beta version of Google's Phone app. The Pixel 11a will succeed the Pixel 10a, which was released earlier this year with a Tensor G4 chipset and a 5,100mAh battery.

Pixel 11a Codename Surfaces in Google Phone App

Android Authority spotted the internal codenames of the Pixel 11 series in the Phone by Google version 230.0.946661649-publicbeta-pixel. The codenames are Cubs, Grizzly, Kodiak, Yogi, and Formosan. From previous leaks, it's evident that the first four codenames are linked to the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold, respectively. The report claims that the "Formosan" is assocated wth the upcoming Pixel 11a.

The appearance of the Formosan codename in Google's Phone app suggests the company has already begun work on the Pixel 11a. The company appears to be following a bear-themed naming pattern for the entire Pixel 11 lineup. Google has yet to confirm the existence of this Pixel A-series phone, and the company can change the codenames before launch, so these details should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Meanwhile, Google is setting the stage for its Made by Google event on August 12. The company is expected to introduce Pixel Watch 5 and next-generation Pixel Buds earphones alongside the Pixel 11 series.

Google Pixel 11a is expected to offer upgrades over the Pixel 10a, which was launched in March in India with a price tag of Rs. 49,999. It has a 6.3-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It runs on Google's in-house Tensor G4 chipset and Titan M2 security coprocessor.

The Pixel 10a has a dual rear camera unit, led by a 48-megapixel main shooter. It carries a 13-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. It has a 5,100mAh battery with support for 30W wired and 10W wireless charging.

Google Pixel 10a

Google Pixel 10a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Minimalist and compact design
  • Bright HDR-certified display
  • Reliable still camera performance
  • Clean UI with handy AI features
  • 7 years of updates
  • Wireless charging
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Thick display borders
  • Average video recording quality
Read detailed Google Pixel 10a review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G4
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel 11a, Google Pixel 10a, Google, Pixel 11
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Airtel Unlimited 5G Data Subscribers Reportedly Cannot Share 5G Data via Mobile Hotspot: Here's What We Know So Far
Google Pixel 11a Codename Reportedly Spotted in Phone App
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Unlimited 5G Data Subscribers Reportedly Cannot Share 5G Data via Mobile Hotspot
  2. OnePlus Exits US, Europe, Continues Operations in India: 5 Things to Know
  3. Oppo K15 Launch Date Confirmed; Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 17 Pro Global Variant Reportedly Appears on NBD Database Alongside Poco Model
  2. Google Pixel 11a Codename Reportedly Spotted in Phone App
  3. Huawei Mate XT 2 Leaked Patent Reveals New Tri-Fold Design and Folding Mechanism
  4. Airtel Unlimited 5G Data Subscribers Reportedly Cannot Share 5G Data via Mobile Hotspot: Here's What We Know So Far
  5. Lenovo Legion C700 Teased as a Cloud Gaming Handheld Ahead of August Launch
  6. Marvel's Wolverine Gets New Trailer That Will Play Ahead of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey in Select Theatres
  7. Airtel Quietly Removes Rs. 549 Individual Postpaid Plan in India; Rs. 699 Plan Becomes Next Upgrade
  8. Poco M8 Power, Poco X8 India Launch Timeline Tipped; Could Arrive as Rebranded Redmi Note 17 Series
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Could Get Galaxy S26’s Horizontal Lock Camera Feature With One UI 9 Update
  10. Asus Pad India Launch Date Announced as Company Reveals Key Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »